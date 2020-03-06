Hyundai announces Power Women Camp: One-year free roadside assistance, vehicle maintenance knowhow & more

Hyundai Power Women Camp: Not only will women avail benefits during this service camp, but they will also have a chance to be educated about the entire service process starting from service booking to delivery of the vehicle.

By:Published: March 6, 2020 4:37:45 PM

Hyundai Motor India has announced a three-day service camp, especially for female customers. The Power Women Camp will begin on 6th March and conclude on International Women’s Day on 8th March across 750 Hyundai service workshops in India. Not only will women avail benefits during this service camp, but they will also have a chance to be educated about the entire service process starting from service booking to delivery of the vehicle.

“Hyundai being a customer-centric organisation strongly associates with its customers and aims to provide them with a ‘Happy Life’. We have undertaken the Power Women Camp to enhance the automotive knowledge of our Valued Women Customers. This initiative is aimed at providing an empowering learning experience while also illustrating various benefits through interactive workshops and offers,” S Punnaivanam, National Service Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said.

Power Women Camp will highlight the following benefits to 65,000 customers:

Women customers will be educated about the entire vehicle service process right from the service booking to delivery.
Vehicle Maintenance tips, Dos & Don’ts will be elaborated on by dedicated service professionals in an interactive program – Know Your Hyundai.
One Year Free Road Side Assistance will be offered to all participating women customers (with vehicle age up to 6 years) as a part of the Power Women Camp.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki’s free service camp for International Women’s Day 2020: Dates and key benefits listed!

Hyundai is offering interactive digital initiatives that will further assist in tracking the entire service process. One such initiative is a transactional chat-based medium – ‘Hyundai Service on Whatsapp’. Features like RO booking, service reminders, in-service updates, RO invoices, and customer feedback, will be available.

