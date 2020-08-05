‘Hyundai on WhatsApp’ promises these benefits during car servicing: Registers over 1.2 million users

Under the Hyundai on WhatsApp service, the customers can also chat directly with the trained agents to receive instant customized response. Hyundai says that it has been at the forefront in providing the best ownership experience to its customers through initiatives like Hyundai Care App, Wonder Warranty, Door Step Advantage and more.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced an overwhelming response to Industry First Transactional Chat-Based Medium called Hyundai Service on WhatsApp. Launched in the month of October 2019, the said service has now been used by over 1.2 million customers. With the Hyundai Service on WhatsApp, the company aims to strengthen Hyundai’s 360° digital & contact-less service experience. Now to be precise, Hyundai Service on WhatsApp is a communication platform that provides updates to the customer during the entire service process of his or her car.  Some noteworthy features of this service include like service reminders, service booking, in-service updates, invoice, online payment and feedback ensure a 360° Digital and contactless Service experience to customers.

Moreover, the customers can also chat directly with the trained agents to receive instant customized response. Hyundai says that with its strong network of 1,300+ workshops PAN India, it has been at the forefront in providing the best ownership experience to its customers through initiatives like Hyundai Care App, Wonder Warranty, Door Step Advantage and more.

Speaking on the overwhelming response, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Service & Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said that Hyundai has been at the forefront of widening its purview of services and providing a wholesome experience to its valued customers. He adds that the remarkable response to the company’s Whatsapp Service with over 1.2 million strong customer base is a testimony of the brand’s impeccable service support and Hyundai stands committed to providing ‘Peace of Mind’ to the evolving needs of the New Age Indians.

Garg also said that he is glad to inform that the continuous trust and support of Hyundai’s patrons for brand Hyundai has helped the company rank No.1 in JD Power Customer Service Index for 3 years consecutively. He says that Hyundai India looks forward to keep creating more and more Brilliant Moments in the lives of its customers and set new service-related benchmarks.

