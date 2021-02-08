Hyundai offering Rs 1.5 lakh discount on Kona EV: Aura, Nios, Santro offers in February 2021

The Hyundai Kona Electric is being offered with hefty benefits in February 2021. The Korean automaker is offering benefits on more models in its product range, but none on its popular SUVs.

Hyundai Motor India has announced its special offers for the month of February 2021. The automaker is offering benefits worth upto Rs 1.5 lakh on nearly everything, but its SUVs. Due to the popularity of the SUVs in India, and the Creta, Venue models being the most popular SUVs in the country in January 2021, it is a no brainer why that is. The automaker is offering benefits which range from Rs 50,000 all the way up to Rs 1.5 lakh. Included in the list is its Kona electric SUV, which is also being offered with a heavy discount this month.

The Hyundai Santro, the brand’s entry-level model which rivals the Maruti Suzuki WagonR is being offered with benefits worth upto Rs 50,000. A step above the Santro is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The Grand i10 Nios hatchback is being offered with benefits worth upto Rs 60,000. The benefits are applicable for both petrol and diesel models of the Nios. Its sedan sibling, the Hyundai Aura is also offered with benefits worth upto Rs 70,000. Like the Nios, these benefits are available for both petrol and diesel options.

The Hyundai Elantra is the only model now in its segment. The Honda Civic has been discontinued and the new-gen Skoda Octavia is yet to arrive later this year. With demand for a mid-size sedan now dwindling in the midst of SUV like the Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass and Tata Harier, the future is uncertain for sedans, especially in this segment. In order to encourage sales, Hyundai is offering upto Rs 1,00,000 in benefits for both petrol and diesel options of the Elantra in February 2021.

The Hyundai Kona Electric was launched in India in 2019. Globally, the model was being recalled for a fire risk after a few reports on the same. The issue was said to be concerned with the battery pack of the electric vehicle. However, a new facelift model of the Kona Electric has also been showcased internationally with a mildly revised styling and inclusion of new features. The new Kona Electric model is expected to be launched in India soon to replace the existing electric crossover which is on sale. However, to push more Kona EVs from showrooms at the moment, Hyundai is offering benefits worth Rs 1,50,000.

