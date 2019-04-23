Hyundai offering discounts/benefits of up to Rs 2 Lakh on Santro, Grand i10, i20, Verna, Elantra

For the month of April 2019, Hyundai Motor India continues to offer attractive discounts across its product portfolio. The move comes in accordance with the automaker aiming to clear its inventory ahead of the massive regulation change, pertaining to vehicular safety, which comes in effect starting October 2019. And also to kick-start the lacklustre sales the automotive sector is observing at the moment.

Hyundai is offering the said discounts across its entire product portfolio. This includes the likes 2018 Santro, Grand i10, i20, Verna, Tucson and Xcent. The only vehicle not included in the said scheme is the compact SUV Creta. In addition to these benefits, Hyundai is also offering its customers a 3gm gold coin for customers opting for the Santro or the Grand i10. Here is a detailed list of model wise discount offers on Hyundai cars for the month of April 2019.

In other news, Hyundai is all set to launch an all-new sub-compact SUV in the Indian market. Named as the Venue, this urban utility vehicle is going to compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon along with Mahindra XUV 300. It is going to get a whole array of segment-first connected car features. In addition to this, it is also going to offer a choice of three powertrain options i.e. two petrol and one diesel engine. Prices for the same are expected to fall in-between the range of INR 8 lakh to INR 11 Lakh (ex-showroom).

In addition to the Venue, Hyundai is also going to launch an all-electric SUV in India by the end of this year. Called as the Kona, this new vehicle is expected to make its debut in India sometime during the festive season this year. Prices for the same will fall in-between the range of INR 15 lakh to INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom).