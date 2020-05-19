Hyundai now offering these special benefits for COVID-19 frontline workers

From May 20-31, Hyundai India workshops will conduct “Corona Warriors Camp” to recognise the contribution of the workforce who help India fight against COVID-19 with special service packages.

Hyundai Motor India has launched a new Corona Warriors Camp. With the new campaign, Hyundai will be offering special service packages as a salutation towards the essential workforce who are in the frontline in India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. All Hyundai India workshops will be holding the Corona Warriors Camp from May 20 – 31, 2020 which are following government guidelines for operations.

Director of sales, marketing & service at HMIL, Tarun Garg said; “As a Caring and Socially Responsible brand, it is our duty to support communities through times such as these. We have launched the Corona Warriors Camp as a token of our gratitude towards customers that are battling the COVID-19 crisis on frontlines and are extending our support through unique service offerings for their Hyundai cars, along with other added benefits.”

Hyundai India will offer priority services with complimentary AC Check, top wash and high touchpoint sanitisation. Additionally, Hyundai will also include new offers on car interior sanitisation, labour charges, air-purifiers, road-side assistance and extended warranties. Medical professionals will also be offered special offers on purchases of select Hyundai models.

Hyundai India had announced that it had commenced operations at its manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, On the first day of operations, the manufacturer produced 200 vehicles. Hyundai had resumed production once it had received the necessary permission along and claims it started operation while adhering to the health and safety guidelines which were mandated by the authorities. For its sales operations, Hyundai has introduced 360◦ Digital & Contact-less Service through online service booking, repair updates through ‘Hyundai on WhatsApp’ along with an online payment portal.

