Hyundai not to pass high BS 6 vehicle cost to consumers

The kicking in of new emission norms (BS-VI) from April may not necessarily see a steep price hike of vehicles and consumers can afford to wait to buy them rather than rushing for BS-IV vehicles at discounted price now. The country’s second-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, Hyundai Motor India, has indicated that for its BS-VI vehicles, it’s not going to pass on the entire increased cost to consumers but will absorb a portion of it. Analysts are sure that if Hyundai follows this strategy, competitors are not going to be left behind and will follow suit.

SS Kim, managing director & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, told FE, “In some cases, we will be absorbing part of the cost increase considering the poor demand conditions. For competitive reasons too, we will ensure there is a balance as far as price increases across the portfolio is concerned.”

Prices of petrol cars with BS-VI engine are generally expected to go up in the range of `20,000 to `60,000, while diesel cars could be costlier by anywhere between `80,000 and `200,000. However, with Kim’s statement of absorbing a part of it, the final increase could be much lower.

Hyundai’s strategy could change the conventional thinking so far that consumers will rush to buy the BS-IV models before April 2020 as prices are sure to rise thereafter. With the passenger vehicle industry going through one of the worst slowdowns in about two decades, Kim believes if prices go up at one go, it will certainly impact the consumer sentiment. “We would not like to put the customers in a position wherein they freeze their purchases. It may take around an year for them to get used to the new price regime,” Kim said.

Kim added that prices could be revised in future if there is a need. Over the last one year, car prices have jumped around 15% on account of rise in insurance premium and safety norms, resulting in two-decade low sales virtually every month in 2019. During April-December 2019 period, volumes declined over 16% y-o-y.

With another round of price increase on account of BS-VI norms, Kim said it may take at least one year for the demand to revive completely. “Our internal estimate is there will be a de-growth or flat sales in the first half of FY21. Second half may see some improvement in demand but certainly not in double digits,” he noted.