Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo launched: Prices of India’s most affordable hot hatch out

Hyundai India showcased the all-new Creta as well as the Tucson facelift amid much fanfare at the Expo. However, bang opposite the main podium was the turbo petrol variant of the Nios. While its specifications were listed out there (you can read about it in a bit), what was missing was the availability and price. It now appears that the vehicle has started reaching Hyundai showrooms. A dealer confirmed that the Hyundai Nios turbo price in India starts from Rs 7.68 lakh for the single tone colour while the dual-tone is priced Rs 5,000 more. The on-road prices are Rs 9.08 lakh and Rs 9.14 lakh, respectively. Delivery in 15 days is being promised as well.

Since the Nios turbo is based on the Sportz trim, the feature set is similar too. You get a gloss grille, complete with projectors surrounding them as well as LED DRLs, projector fog lamps, 15-inch diamond-cut alloys and a rear integrated spoiler. While the car looks exactly the same as the regular Nios, it boasts subtle changes as well. For example, there is the turbo badging on the grille as well as tailgate. Inside, there are red accents on the upholstery and around the AC vents. Under the hood, there is the 3-cylinder engine from the Venue and in the exact same state of tune. This 1-litre BS6 motor produces 100hp of power and 170Nm. Hyundai has mated this engine to a 5-speed manual. We don't have our hands on the efficiency numbers yet but expect them to be around the Aura's 20.5kmpl. The claimed efficiency could also be slightly up given the lower kerb weight of the vehicle.

The Nios is one of the more dynamically sorted Hyundais in the Indian market today. The addition of this turbo petrol trim will definitely help bump sales and given the killer pricing, the car is not only powered similar to the Polo but undercuts its asking amount by a fair margin. The Polo turbo price is close to Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom whereas one can buy much more modern as well as smarter looking Nios for the same amount but on-road.