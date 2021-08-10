hyundai n line to debut in india this year more launches over few years

Hyundai’s N Line represents the high-performance division of cars produced by Hyundai. The ‘N’ is about the Namyang R&D centre in South Korea, where Hyundai and Kia test many of their new vehicles. The first N-branded vehicle was the i30 N, which debuted in 2017.

South Korean car major Hyundai Monday announced it will introduce the N Line range of cars in India. Hyundai plans to introduce its first N Line model for India in 2021, subsequently followed by additional model launches over the next few years.

S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), said, “The introduction of our N Line range to India, will induce sporty experiences like never before, making every drive a fun experience with products that personify excitement and athleticism. As an organisation committed to India, Hyundai has been introducing superior products and services for customers. We have surpassed customer expectations and assumed leadership across various segments by winning the hearts and minds of our most valued customers. With N Line, Hyundai Motor India will continue to challenge new boundaries and introduce new cars that amplify the aspirations and personalities of a new age millennial and Gen Z buyers.”

Hyundai N Line draws strong synergies from motorsports that have led to the creation of visually differentiated styling to perfectly compliment the individualistic aspirations of customers. The N Line cars will be accessible for all driving enthusiasts to fulfil their aspirations and enjoy the thrill of sporty driving experiences.

“We will introduce a new N Line model in 2021 and subsequently launch additional N Line models for Indian customers over the next few years,” added Kim.

Globally, Hyundai retails the N Line range with the i10 N Line, Elantra N Line, i30 N Line, Sonata N Line, the recently inducted Kona N Line, and Tucson N Line.

Hyundai India had registered domestic sales of 48, 042 units in July backed by the strong performance of its newly launched 6- and 7-seater SUV, Alcazar and other products like Creta, i20 and Venue, registering a growth of around 26%, year-on-year.

It currently has 11 car models across segments and the company’s fully integrated manufacturing plant near Chennai has advanced production, quality and testing capabilities. HMIL forms a critical part of HMC’s global export hub. It currently exports to around 88 countries across Africa, West Asia, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 533 dealers and more than 1,323 service points across India.

