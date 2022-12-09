scorecardresearch

Hyundai Motor UK announces Ioniq 6 range pricing and specification

Written by syed wahab
Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specifications of its Ioniq 6 First Edition, the new electric sedan is now available at a starting price of Rs 47 lakh (£46,745) in the UK.  The first deliveries are expected in the first few months of 2023.

Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 is the second bespoke electric vehicle in its range following the Ioniq 5. Built on Hyundai’s E-GMP electric vehicle chassis.

The electric sedan’s First Edition provides an extended range of up to 514 kms (320 miles) (WLTP) on a single charge. The Ioniq 6 is getting an ultra-fast charging feature, it can juice up from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes and supports 400V charging without the need for additional components or adapters.

Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 variants: Premium and Ultimate

A 12.3-inch touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard equipment on the base model ‘Premium’ of the new Hyundai Ioniq 6. It comes with 20-inch alloy wheels, LED lights and an electrically adjustable and heated front seat. 

The top model ‘Ultimate’ with rear-wheel drive system is having a price tag of Rs 50 lakh (£ 50,245). Equipped with extra kit compared with the base version, it features flush-fitting door handles, ventilated seats, an electric sunroof, surround-view cameras and a Bose premium sound system.

Hyundai Ioniq 6: batteries and range

Hyundai will initially offer the Ioniq 6 only with a 77kWh battery, which is good for 514 kilometers (320 miles). There will be an extended-range model available later on, with a range of up to 614 kilometers (382 miles).

Hyundai Ioniq 6: powertrain

The rear-wheel drive comes with 225bhp and 350Nm of torque for a 0-62mph time of 7.4 seconds and a claimed top speed of 185 kmph. The more powerful four-wheel drive model produces 321bhp and 605Nm of torque, lowering the 0-100 kmph time to 5.1 seconds. 

