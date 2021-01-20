Hyundai Motor India signs MoU with IIT Delhi: Extends Kona electric SUV for research and training

The Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) will be conducting Battery profiling in Kona electric SUV using external sensors or other gadgets using an OBD port.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) IIT-Delhi. Moreover, the company has donated a Kona electric SUV for NVH and battery technology research for the students of IIT Delhi. The said Hyundai Kona will be used to study alternate energy powered vehicles and emerging technologies in order to innovate new-age mobility solutions. The MoU between Hyundai Motor India Foundation and Foundation of Innovation & Technology Transfer (FITT) IIT Delhi was exchanged between Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, Director IIT Delhi, Dr. Anil Wali MD, FITT IIT Delhi, and Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. at IIT Campus in New Delhi.

The Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) will be conducting Battery profiling in Kona electric SUV using external sensors or other gadgets using an OBD port. This will be done in order to understand the performance during different driving conditions for the purpose of research & training.

Speaking on the collaboration with FITT IIT Delhi, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said that the company is glad to collaborate with FITT IIT Delhi in order to support the research work of students of Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART). He added that as a caring and socially responsible brand, Hyundai strongly focuses on the development of new-age mobility solutions and also future technologies that encompass the rapid shift towards alternate sources of clean energy. Kim further stated that Hyundai’s collaborated efforts with IIT Delhi and the donation of the Kona electric SU, will provide an opportunity for the students to study and develop insights towards a brighter & greener future for the generations to come.

Commenting on the MoU signing with Hyundai Motor India Foundation, Prof. V Ramgopal Rao, Director, fT Delhi said that the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) at IIT Delhi shall carry out various R&D projects with Hyundai in the broad area of e-mobility. He added that IIT Delhi puts a lot of emphasis on engaging with industry in emerging technology areas and as per its mandate, FITT at IIT Delhi shall be playing a key role in deepening the institution’s collaboration with Hyundai.

