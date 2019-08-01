Hyundai Motor India sales down by 3.8% in July at 57,310 units

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. recently revealed its sales figures registering domestic sales of 39,010 units and exports of 18,300 units bringing the cumulative sales at 57,310 units for the month of July 2019. The company sold a total of 59,590 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement. Domestic sales were at 39,010 units last month as against 43,481 units in July 2018, down 10 percent, it added. Exports, however, grew 13.6 percent to 18,300 units last month as compared to 16,109 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Hyundai launched India's first-ever fully electric SUV Kona in July this year at a starting price of Rs 25.3 lakh. Available across 15 dealerships in 11 cities, Hyundai has also installed a fast charger in the dealership premises.

Hyundai aims to introduce 23 electric vehicles globally by 2025. Speaking of which, only 1,000 units of Kona electric have been allocated for India, however, Hyundai says that it will make more units available if it sees an increase in demand.

Hyundai aims to sell 50 units of the electric Kona each month. The warranty on Kona electric is 3 years/unlimited km while the battery has an 8 year/1.6 lakh km warranty separately.

The Kona electric SUV boasts of a 452-km ARAI-rated driving range between charges. It is powered by a 39.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack that puts out 135 hp and 395 Nm that give it a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint time of under 10 seconds and the top speed is limited to 145 km/h.

An optional fast charger provides 80 percent battery charge in less than 60 minutes while the standard charger takes around six hours for a full charge. Along with the SUV, a buyer gets a standard portable charger and a wall box charger.

More recently, the government slashed the GST rates on all electric-powered vehicles from 12% to 5% in order to promote electric vehicles in the country. This has allowed the manufacturer of all EVs in India to cut the prices of their vehicles down. Hyundai has not released the new price of the Kona electric yet, however, it is expected to be reduced by about Rs 1.5 lakh.