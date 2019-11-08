Hyundai Motor India receives IEI Industry Excellence Award 2019 for Green Initiatives and more

Hyundai Motor India Limited was recently awarded the ‘IEI Industry Excellence Award' for the year 2019 by the Institution of Engineers (India). IEI identifies and felicitates companies across sectors for their best-in-class innovations and performances every year. Ganesh Mani S (Director, Production) and JH Lee (Executive Director, Production) received this award from Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Chairman of National Board of Accreditation KK Aggarwal and President, Institution of Engineers Gunaraja T M.

15 companies from various sectors were picked for this top honor under nine categories. HMIL is the only auto major to be recognised, on its maiden attempt, for demonstrating industry business excellence under the Rs 5000 crore and above turnover category.

The IEI committee and jury assessed the participants based on their financial performance, manufacturing excellence, innovation, corporate governance, R&D, safety, quality, occupational health, sustainability practices, and CSR initiatives.

Few industry best practices at Hyundai:

Application of Industry 4.0 solutions: VR training to employees, installation of predictive-maintenance alert system, leveraging data analytics to sustain the 100% operational efficiency, among others

Green Initiatives: 76% renewable energy (wind, co-gen, solar) used (only auto OEM in India to do so), Regenerative Thermal Oxidation (RTO) unit to reduce VoC emission, 100 % LED lighting used, among others.

India’s first electric SUV comparison: Hyundai Kona vs MG eZS EV

In line with Modi government's vision 'Make in India for the World', Hyundai aims to maintain its technological advancement and building an ecosystem that generates employment for over 2.5 lakh people (direct and indirect), since its inception in India.

With an investment of USD 4.1 billion in its production facility in Chennai, HMIL manufactures 12 car models and a total of 350+ variants, including India’s first fully-electric SUV Kona.