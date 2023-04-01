Hyundai Motor India clocks steady uptick in March sales

Exports for Hyundai advanced at a brisk pace for FY2023 clocking 18 percent YoY.

Hyundai Motor India clocked a 13 percent increase in its March domestic sales at 50,600 vehicles from 44,600 cars sold in the same month last year. Exports however remained flat at 10,900 vehicles compared to 10,687 exported last March.

For the full year, Hyundai Motor registered highest ever domestic sales of 5.68 lakh units in FY2023 with a YoY growth of 17.9%. Models like Creta, Venue, Alcazar, Tucson, Aura and Grand i10 NIOS too registered their highest ever annual numbers in FY2023.

Exports also advanced at a brisk pace.For the full year, the Korean carmaker exported 153,019 vehicles from 129,260 cars exported last fiscal, registering a growth of 18.4%.

Commenting on FY2023 performance, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India said, “FY2023 has been a phenomenal year for Hyundai Motor India, as we introduced 7 segment defining products like the all-new Hyundai Tucson, New Venue, Venue N Line, All electric IONIQ 5, New Grand i10 NIOS, New Aura and the all-new Hyundai Verna catering to different segments thus giving a strong push to brand Hyundai amongst New-Age Indian Customers. Despite Global Head winds, we see momentum in the Indian Auto Industry backed by strong India Growth story led by Gen MZ.”

Hyundai recently launched the all-new 2023 Verna at a starting price of Rs 10.90 lakh, ex-showroom and is seen as a key competitor for the Honda City.