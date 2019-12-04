Hyundai Motor India appoints Tarun Garg as Director – Sales, Marketing & Service

Hyundai Motor India Ltd today announced the appointment of Tarun Garg as Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. An alumnus of Delhi College of Engineering and Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, Tarun Garg brings 25 years of experience in marketing, sales, network development, used car business and has served as executive director - marketing, parts & logistics at Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Just recently, Hyundai announced its sales figures which saw an overall growth of 7.2 percent in November 2019 when Hyundai sold 44,600 in domestic sales in comparison to 43,709 units sold during the same period last year. Exports stood at 15,900 units compared to 12,702 units sold in November 2018 amounting to a 25.2 percent positive growth.

Hyundai is the largest exporter for automobiles in India and delivers to over 91 countries across the world. To celebrate the achievement, the manufacturer recently invited 60 international partners from 29 countries. Hyundai India states that it has signed agreements with all 60 partners from the 29 countries to receive at least one model if not all three models (Venue, Grand i10 Nios and the Santro) exported from India in order to strengthen its export business.

Hyundai Venue especially is doing extremely well in India. The manufacturer says that the Venue sub-compact SUV will close the year 2019 with one lakh bookings. The Venue has also been launched in International markets.

Hyundai Venue was launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom) with its top-end variant retailing at Rs 11.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The Venue is available in both, petrol and diesel engine options. Hyundai Venue goes up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300.