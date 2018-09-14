Hyundai Motor fuel cell truck to launch next year, unveil at IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018

Hyundai Motor has released a rendered image of a new truck runs on a fuel cell powertrain. Due for launch in 2019, the fuel cell electric truck follows in the footsteps of the ix35 Fuel Cell and the Nexo. The fuel cell electric truck boasts of a design that suits a green vehicle's personality and sets it apart from the other trucks in Hyundai's lineup. Hyundai will announce the future plans for introducing the fuel cell electric truck in the European eco-friendly commercial vehicle market next year as well as revealing vehicle specification during the IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018 underway in Hanover, Germany.

Another milestone for the South Korean manufacturer is that it recently completed its first domestic highway journey in an autonomously navigated semi-trailer truck. Hyundai Xcient completed a distance of 40 km between Ujwang and Incheon, while carrying a cargo.

Hyundai Motor India showcased the Nexo fuel cell SUV in India February this year during the India Korea Business Summit 2018 in New Delhi. Hyundai Nexo SUV model is set to spearhead Hyundai Motor's plans to accelerate the development of low emission vehicles globally. The Nexo is capable of delivering 609 km of range in a single charge, one of the highest on any fuel-cell-powered vehicle in the world.

Furthermore, Hyundai and Audi announced in June this year that the two are planning to cross-licence patents and grant access to non-competitive components to develop fuel cell vehicles. The Hyundai-Audi collaboration will also focus on regenerative production of hydrogen and establishment of sufficient infrastructure.