Hyundai Motor and IonQ partner to use Quantum Computing for object detection

Hyundai Motor Company and IonQ, a leader in quantum computing, have announced a new project designed to apply quantum machine learning to image classification and 3D object detection for future mobilities. The project aims to leverage quantum machine learning to improve the computation process for tasks like road sign image classification and simulation in a real-world test environment, with the goal of expanding to 3D object detection. Running object recognition tasks on IonQ’s latest quantum computer, IonQ Aria, should enable more efficient processing with lower costs, leading to the development of safer, more intelligent mobilities in the future.

“We are excited to expand our existing relationship with Hyundai Motor to focus on another key aspect of next-generation mobility,” said Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ. “From partnering on battery research for electric vehicles to image classification and object detection research for automated driving, we expect to see quantum computers become an even more integral part in developing novel transportation solutions.”

