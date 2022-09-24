Hyundai Mobis introduces new touring accessories and tyres in India

Hyundai Mobis has introduced a bunch of new touring accessories and tyres in India by collaborating with Thule and Apollo Tyres. They are targeted mainly at the Tucson, Creta, Venue, and Kona SUV customers.

Mobis India, which sells Hyundai’s official parts and genuine accessories, has introduced a bunch of new touring accessories and tyres in the country. The company’s new accessories have been launched in collaboration with Thule and Apollo tyres. They are targeted mainly at SUV buyers, including the Tucson, Creta, Venue, and Kona electric SUV customers.

Hyundai Mobis’ new touring accessories are offered in three broad categories, namely Roof Box, Roof Basket and Bike Carrier. The company says that they are easy to mount on cars using fitment tools. Additionally, they are said to be aerodynamic in shape with a sleek design to prevent wind resistance and are capable of taking higher loads as well.

Adding to the product line-up, Hyundai Mobis in collaboration with Apollo Tyres has introduced a range of tyres in various sizes starting from R12, R13, R14, R15, R16, and R17 to suit Hyundai cars. Speaking on the launch of the new product line-up and strategic collaboration with Apollo Tyres Limited and Thule, Yong Goon Park, Managing Director, Mobis India – AS Parts Division remarked, “Innovation has always been our pillar and a key differentiator in the market.”

He added, “Our R&D team keeps an ear on the ground to explore and elevate customers to the next level of driving by adding more value in terms of design and functionality. While launching Touring Accessories and tyres, we have set high standards and perfected product fitment to make your driving truly special. Through our Pan India dealer network, customers will be able to pick up these and add value to their cars.”

