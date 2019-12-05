Hyundai might launch fuel cell electric vehicles in India soon: Here’s what you can expect

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced another step towards green mobility in India. The company has announced that it is evaluating the feasibility of bringing Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles for India. The brand believes that this will strengthen its commitment towards greener mobility eco-system. Commenting on the start of Feasibility Study for Fuel Cell Vehicle, SS Kim, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said that Progress for Humanity with Zero Emission Mobility is Hyundai's responsibility and vision to make a long-term positive transformation for its future generations. The company has initiated the feasibility study for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle in india and promise to bring The Ultimate Solution with Zero Emission mobility.

He further added that Hyundai is a responsible and caring brand with cause and has always led the "Zero Emission Mobility" Revolution for a Greener, Cleaner and Brighter future of India. He says that as a Technology and Innovation driven brand, Hyundai is aligned and committed to embark on the journey of India's future mobility.

At the first International Organisation of Motor Vehicles Manufacturer (OICA) Conference that was held from November 26 to November 29 in Mumbai, Korea Manufacturers' Association (KAMA) shared the strong developments made in the area of Fuel Cell technology. Furthermore, they also talked about the Global Success of commercially available Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle - Hyundai NEXO.

Hyundai believes that the Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle is the ultimate eco-friendly mobility solution that will change the paradigm of the automobile eco-system across the world. The reason being, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles are free from any greenhouse gasses emissions as vehicle filters and purifies the air during their drive. Also, when the Air filters through FCEV, 99.9 percent of the particulates are purified, eventually cleaning the environment.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.