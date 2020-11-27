Hyundai Micro SUV spied testing in Korea: Maruti S-Presso rival launch soon

Hyundai response to the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is under development. The upcoming micro SUV from Hyundai is expected to arrive soon.

A test mule of an upcoming Hyundai micro SUV has been seen testing in South Korea. Automotive website Autospy has published images of the vehicle heavily in disguise, however, it looks close to production. The model is currently codenamed AX1, but the official name of the vehicle is yet to be announced. The vehicle from the images looks like a smaller Hyundai Venue on a budget. The micro SUV from Hyundai is likely to be a petrol-only model and could use the same 1.1-litre, 4-cylinder Epsilon G4HG engine from the Santro. The motor is good for 69hp and 99Nm of torque. It is likely to be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission or semi-automatic AMT.

The spy images suggest that the unnamed model is quite close to production, meaning that its global unveil could be as early as 2021. It is likely that Hyundai India would launch the vehicle in India as SUV styled compact models are quite popular in the Indian market. Like most cars in its segment, the car features quite a boxy overall look, but elements of Hyundai’s design language with sharp creases are evident. The front is likely to offer the wide front grille we have seen on modern Hyundai, and being an SUV, would likely offer a split headlamp design. If the alloy wheels are production-spec, the design on the test mule is quite funky and look really cool.

While we haven’t seen even a glimpse of the cabin as yet, we believe the higher-spec models would feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It would offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A semi-digital driver’s instrument cluster, like the Santro, could be offered. Whether Hyundai will also equip the vehicle with is BlueLink connected car tech remains to be seen. In India, would rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, upcoming and unnamed Tata HBX, the Renault Kwid and the Datsun Redi-Go. However, it is possible that Hyundai may position the vehicle at a premium.

Source: Autospy

