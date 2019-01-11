Hyundai makes car driving safer for hearing-impaired people: Here’s how

The Korean car maker has recently come up a new technology to cater the people with hearing impairment. The company has designed a system through which the hearing-impaired people can interact with the external environment. Hyundai has worked on a concept which keeps the user informed and attentive by putting stress on other senses including sight and touch.

Also read: JLR announces a massive 4,500 job cut!

This has been made possible after the development of an interface which transforms internal and external sounds to tactile and visual elements. The company has used a kind of technology which runs artificial intelligence on analyzing various sound patterns. This technology mainly utilizes two separate driver assist systems including Audio Visual Conversion (AVC) and Audio Tactile Conversation (ATC). These systems give the hearing-impaired people a more precise sense of the world outside their vehicles by working in conjunction. The ATC system uses vibrators embedded inside the steering wheel which responds to their external noises, while the AVS system visually portrays the external sounds with pictograms on the heads-up display (HUD) of the vehicle.

The car’s steering wheel is fitted with multicolored LEDs which reflect different patterns for various external noises.

The company has showcased the same technology through a documented film known as ‘Quiet Taxi’, which is also available on the company’s official Youtube channel.

Thanks to Hyundai, driving a car will be slightly less hectic for the hearing-impaired people who will adopt this technology in future as they were otherwise only dependent on their sense of sight. The company has already demonstrated the concept in Seol, with the help of a hearing-impaired driver named Daeho Lee.

Let us know how you feel about this technology in the comment section. And stay tuned for more such updates!