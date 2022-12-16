Hyundai launches the myHyundai app in India, which will enable customers with buying new and old cars, book vehicles, and more.

Hyundai today launched its one-stop mobile application ‘myHyundai’ which has been developed to offer Hyundai customers a unified platform for products, services and benefits. This platform aims at elevating the customer experience, offering enhanced convenience and centralised access.

The new myHyundai app offers the following features

Purchasing a Hyundai car online with easy financing via ‘Click-To-Buy’

Booking routine servicing for their Hyundai vehicle

Accessing connected-mobility features with Bluelink

Enjoying curated privileges with a strong partner ecosystem

Certified Pre-Owned Car Buying & Selling via ‘Hyundai Promise’

Locate & book slots for the nearest available charging station for Electric Vehicle

Road-side Assistance

Refer & Earn

Commenting on the launch of the ‘myHyundai’ App, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said “ ‘myHyundai’ is a future-ready step in this direction, envisaged to be an industry first versatile one-stop solution to explore, access and use products, services & benefits in the Hyundai universe. As we continue to take our customers on a journey ‘Beyond Mobility’, myHyundai offers a heightened user experience through the seamless integration of information and services on a single platform. Hence ensuring our most loved customers benefit from maximum convenience that is readily available at their fingertips.”

In addition, ‘myHyundai’ also becomes a platform for prospective buyers allowing them to access product features and services, once they purchase their favourite Hyundai car. The App will also act as a thorough post-sale guide, empowering customers with vast information regarding products, services and benefits.