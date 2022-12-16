scorecardresearch

Hyundai launches the ‘myHyundai’ app

Hyundai launches the myHyundai app in India, which will enable customers with buying new and old cars, book vehicles, and more.

Written by Express Drives Desk
Hyundai today launched its one-stop mobile application ‘myHyundai’ which has been developed to offer Hyundai customers a unified platform for products, services and benefits. This platform aims at elevating the customer experience, offering enhanced convenience and centralised access. 

The new myHyundai app offers the following features

  • Purchasing a Hyundai car online with easy financing via ‘Click-To-Buy’ 
  • Booking routine servicing for their Hyundai vehicle
  • Accessing connected-mobility features with Bluelink 
  • Enjoying curated privileges with a strong partner ecosystem 
  • Certified Pre-Owned Car Buying & Selling via ‘Hyundai Promise’
  • Locate & book slots for the nearest available charging station for Electric Vehicle
  • Road-side Assistance 
  • Refer & Earn
Commenting on the launch of the ‘myHyundai’ App, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said “ ‘myHyundai’ is a future-ready step in this direction, envisaged to be an industry first versatile one-stop solution to explore, access and use products, services & benefits in the Hyundai universe. As we continue to take our customers on a journey ‘Beyond Mobility’, myHyundai offers a heightened user experience through the seamless integration of information and services on a single platform. Hence ensuring our most loved customers benefit from maximum convenience that is readily available at their fingertips.”

In addition, ‘myHyundai’ also becomes a platform for prospective buyers allowing them to access product features and services, once they purchase their favourite Hyundai car. The App will also act as a thorough post-sale guide, empowering customers with vast information regarding products, services and benefits.

