FIFA 2018 Football World Cup: Hyundai launches ‘Save My Game’ for FIFA 2018 fans

Hyundai Motor India has launched #SaveMyGame, its digital campaign for football fans across the country. The campaign will be held from 14th June to 15th July 2018 where Football Fans will have to give a missed call on a special Hyundai Football Fan Helpline and create a unique experience for their interruption that can be a family member or friend. In order to participate and win an opportunity to enjoy uninterrupted FIFA experience during FIFA world cup 2018, the enthusiasts will have to give a missed call on **FOOTBALL (**36682255) Helpline number. This Helpline number will be active from 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM on all match days. Hyundai Motor has been the Official Automotive Partner of FIFA since 1999. The brand has provided close to 530 vehicles to assist with the streamlined running of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Hyundai Motor India will then invite the nominated family member or friend of the ‘Save My Game’ winner and involve them in activities like Interactions with Radio Jockeys, TV stars or an E-voucher which can be used to avail a movie ticket, Spa, Dine out, or Test drive a Hyundai model during the specified match timing. More than 100 Fan Helpline dialers will get a chance to ‘Save Their Game’ on each match day. Hyundai will also create special Hyundai-FIFA ‘Home Dug Out’ experiences for 15 Lucky Football Fans across India at their homes. These home dug out zones will have the live screening of a match from the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The company will make Hyundai and FIFA merchandise, cheering kit and more available for the fans and their fellow football enthusiasts.

Commenting on the Save the Game campaign launch, Puneet Anand, Sr. GM & Group Head, Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai has a long-standing history in football as a proud Automobile official Partner of FIFA since 1999. Football is not just a sport, it’s an emotion full of passion and joy. As a Dynamic and Modern Premium Brand Automotive Brand, Hyundai has always connected with youth and sport enthusiasts globally. The upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup is a big moment for all football fans in India and across the world. We are committed to supporting football by providing fans with unique and enjoyable experiences in the same way as we are committed to caring for our customers by ensuring special and rewarding Hyundai Ownership Experiences. We are confident that #SaveMyGame will strike an instant chord with both the fans and their friends and family by adding ‘Brilliant Moments’ to their lives and helping us become Lifetime Partners in Automobile and Beyond.”

Furthermore, Hyundai India will also engage the Hyundai fans in 'Guess the Winner' contest from the Quarter Finals to the Finals. Lucky winners will get a chance to win exciting prizes like Smart TVs and Smart Speakers.