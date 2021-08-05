Hyundai launches new periodic service package for 10 models: What it offers

Hyundai customers can now purchase periodic maintenance and service packages for their vehicles for up to 5 years or 50,000 km.

Hyundai Motor India has launched the ‘Shield of Trust-Super’ periodic maintenance service package for its customers. Shortened to SOT-Super, the package will cover a car maintenance and service package up to 5 years or 50,000kms. This package will include the replacement of periodic maintenance parts. Hyundai hopes that this will help customers with peace of mind for 5 years to ensure the lowest cost of maintenance, among other benefits including car care treatments.

Back in February 2021, Hyundai had also announced the original “Shield of Trust” running repair package. Hyundai claims that the new SOT-Super has been introduced after the success of the original scheme.

Hyundai currently sells 11 models in the Indian market. The SOT-Super will be offered on 10 Hyundai models. The Hyundai Kona Electric is likely to be the exception, but we await confirmation on the same. With the SOT-Super, Hyundai promises the lowest maintenance cost to the new car buyers on periodic maintenance service. In addition, Hyundai will offer car care treatments and wheel alignment with balancing in the package. Customers will be allowed to purchase the new SOT-Super at any time before the 2nd Free Service, this new offer will be available across all Hyundai dealerships in India.

Hyundai India has 1,317 authorised workshop touchpoints across the nation. The new feature would be available across all workshops and Hyundai’s service facilities can also be experienced online.

