Hyundai launches India’s first automobile online sales platform: Buy Creta, i20, Grand i10 Nios sitting at home!

Hyundai has launched a one-of-a-kind online sales platform called as 'Click to Buy'. The same has been introduced on a pilot basis with a few dealers in the Delhi NCR region. Here, the complete portfolio of Hyundai cars will be available to buy online. The company says that this is going to act as an additional sales channel for its dealerships. This online platform will be connected with all the Hyundai dealership across India very soon.

Hyundai says that the 'Click to Buy' online platform will offer the customers a digital experience of car purchasing. And for this, one has to simply register on the portal. Customers will be able to choose from the available models and can configure the interior as well as the exterior colour options along with selecting the financing options. One will be offered the option of a personalised assistant during the process. In addition to this, one can also contact the allocated sales representatives. There will be flexibility in delivery options as well. One can choose to either get the vehicle delivered at the home, pick it up from the dealership.

Commenting on Industry’s First Futuristic Car Retail Platform, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said “With ‘Click to Buy’ Hyundai is pioneering in Digital Car Sales space. The ‘Click to Buy’ platform is India’s first online sales platform to cater to the needs of new-age digital customers for purchase of new Hyundai cars. Retail selling has witnessed a tremendous shift since the last decade and the new generation is immensely inclined to buy products online. Our new-age customers are tech-savvy and Click to Buy platform will be a boon making a Happy Life for them.”