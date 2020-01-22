Hyundai launches compact sedan Aura, price starts at Rs 5.8 lakh

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday launched its new compact sedan — Aura — priced between `5.8 lakh to `9.03 lakh, with an aim to garner incremental volumes in the segment which is lead by Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire. The vehicle, which is compliant with the BS-VI emission norms, will come with 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines, along with a 1-litre turbo petrol engine. Apart from Maruti’s Dzire, Aura will compete with Honda’s Amaze and Tata Motors’ Tigor sedan. Compact sedan account for nearly 11% of the total passenger vehicle industry, with yearly volumes touching around 3.4 lakh units. The segment is led by Maruti Suzuki with over 60% market share, while Hyundai commands less than 8% share. Around 70% of the sedans sold in India are compact sedans. Aura will be the second compact sedan of the company after Xcent, which is largely preferred by fleet operators including Ola and Uber.

S S Kim said Aura was designed keeping in mind the personal buyers and not the fleet operators as there are many first in segment features. “We are not discontinuing Xcent so that will take care of the shared mobility players. Aura is an all-new vehicle, which also comes with a turbo engine that ideally meant for personal buyers,” Kim told FE, adding Aura will be the only sedan equipped BS-VI diesel 1.2-litre ecotorq engine.

Since Aura will also come with a diesel powertrain, it is likely to help Hyundai gain market share in the coming months, an option that Maruti will not provide on the Dzire post-March. Tarun Garg, director — sales, marketing & service at Hyundai Motor India — believes there is still a reasonable market for diesel models in the segment. “Around 30-40% diesel market exists in the personal buyer segment and we have the capability to give a BS-VI compliant diesel variant at a right price,” Garg said. While Maruti’s Dzire has remained one of the top 10 selling cars in India since its launch in 2008, Hyundai’s Xcent has struggled with the volumes. Monthly sales of Dzire has largely remained over 18,000 units while that of Xcent managed less than 3,000 units.

To make the most of the new launch, Hyundai has offered at least 12 first-in-segment features including wireless charger, emergency stop signal, eco coating and iBLUE audio remote smartphone app. Other features include a 13.46 digital speedometer and multi-information display, 20.25cm touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity and three years free service. Hyundai claims the petrol variants will give a mileage of over 20 km per litre, the highest in the segment. The claimed diesel mileage it at over 25 km per litre.