India’s first electric SUV comparison: Hyundai Kona vs MG eZS EV

Even until some months ago, talks about electric vehicle adoption in the automobile ecosystem for good was still superficial to many. Now though EVs have a strong argument to make now that we've got some all-electric vehicles plying our roads. Today, you can buy an electric scooter or an electric motorcycle or even an electric SUV in India and there are options to choose from. Well, for the SUVs – there will be. Hyundai Kona electric SUV already retails in India and MG is readying the eZS EV for a launch here in competition against Hyundai's first EV.

While the MG eZS EV already retails in some international markets, MG Motors is expected to launch it in India early next year. Perhaps MG will have big announcements to make at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo. Before that happens though, the playing field for the eZS has been laid out with the Kona EV in the opposite corner.

Hyundai Kona vs MG eZS EV: Design

Hyundai Kona and MG eZS EV both surely demonstrate the latest design language currently employed by their respective manufacturers. First, look at the two and one can tell they're not traditional ICE vehicle especially because of a closed grille.

However, the Kona EV looks a tad more modern owing to its headlamp setup which has sleek LED DRLs above the headlamps giving it a sharper face - a design feature we also see on the smaller Hyundai Venue. The eZS EV gets a more traditional headlamp setup, unlike MG Hector that features sleek DRLs above.

Hyundai Kona vs MG eZS EV: Powertrain and range

Hyundai Kona EV is powered by a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which produces 135 hp and 395 Nm of torque and is paired with a single-speed transmission. Hyundai claims a 0-100kmph time of less than 10s while the top speed is limited to 145kmph. An optional fast charger will provide 80 percent battery juice in less than 60 minutes while the standard charger will take around six hours for a complete charge.

MG eZS EV is powered by an electric motor that is capable of producing 150 hp of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. There is a 45.6 kWh battery pack on-board which promises to offer a range of 428 km according to the NEDC cycle. The range could be slightly different for the India-spec model. eZS supports fast charging with a 0-80 per cent charging time of just 30 minutes.

Hyundai Kona vs MG eZS EV: Features

Hyundai Kona EV comes with ventilated front seats, electronic adjustment for driver's seat, wireless charging as well as a sunroof. The instrument cluster is semi-digital and it gets an electric parking brake. The touchscreen infotainment system is mounted above the aircon vents and supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink.

Six airbags, ABS with EBD, VSM, ESC and more are available as safety aids with the Kona electric. The company also offers tyre pressure monitoring system and all-wheel disc brakes too. The regular Kona has scored a 5-star GNCAP rating. However, this electric version is yet to be tested. It though is safe to say that it meets the upcoming BSNVAP norms.

The biggest highlight of MG eZS EV's interior features will be Internet-connectivity as is in the MG Hector SUV as well. A recent spy photo of the SUV revealed that a twin-pod instrument cluster with a small screen in-between and the cabin's colour scheme is primarily black with silver accents. The centre console comes with a touchscreen infotainment system, and of course, instead of a gear lever it gets rotary dial.

Since the MG eZS EV will fall in the premium SUV segment, expect it to get all the features and creature comforts. The list is likely to include automatic LED projector headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, leather upholstery, the i-Smart connected car system among others.

Hyundai Kona Electric Review India: Ushering in an EV Revolution

Hyundai Kona vs MG eZS EV: Price

Hyundai Kona electric SUV is priced at Rs 25.3 lakh and is available across 15 dealers in 11 cities which have fast chargers installed at their premises. Only 1,000 electric Konas have been allocated for India, however, Hyundai says that more will be made available if demand increases.

The eZS EV will be the MG's second product offering in the country after the Hector and will arrive as a CKD unit. Prices are expected to fall between Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).