Hyundai Kona to charge as fast as a smartphone! All about India’s first premium electric car

Hyundai Kona, Hyundai's first all-electric car for the Indian market, is all set to launch in our country on the 9th of July this year. Ahead of its highly anticipated debut, Hyundai has teased the Kona on its official Twitter handle. The teaser video promises that the charging time of this EV is going to be equal to that of a smartphone. In the international markets, the Hyundai Kona EV is available with an option of 39.2 kWh and a 64 kWh battery pack. India is likely to get the former.

The 39.2 kWh variant of the Hyundai Kona promises a driving range of 312 km on a single charge. This range is likely to be slightly altered in real-world conditions when we factor in weather and traffic conditions. The electric motor in the 39.2 kWh variant produces an equivalent of 136 hp of power along with 395 Nm of peak torque. The Kona is going to get a single speed automatic transmission. When plugged into a 7.2 kW AC charger, the 39.2 kWh battery pack of the Hyundai Kona will take around 6.5 hours to be fully charged. However, if pulled into a 100 kW DC fast charger, the batteries will juice up to 80 per cent in a matter of 50 minutes.

Do you know that the #KONAElectric can charge as fast as a mobile phone. Make way for the New Normal on July 9, 2019. https://t.co/82Z8ZGV5XL pic.twitter.com/cX3nC8o62O — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) July 3, 2019

The 64 kWh battery pack generates an equivalent of 203 hp of power along with 395 Nm of peak torque. It offers a range of 482 km. When plugged into a DC fast charger, it will take 54 minutes to charge up to 80 per cent. When plugged into a 7.2 kW wall charger, it will take around 9.35 hours to charge up to full capacity.

The India spec Hyundai Kona will be identical to the international spec model in terms of its exterior and interior design. The Kona EV is expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. Hence, it is expected to get all the features and creature comforts that one expects from a car of this segment. The list will include LED headlamps and tail-lamps, automatic climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels to name a few.