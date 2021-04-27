Hyundai Kona N unveiled: 280hp SUV gets N Grin and Launch control

The 2.0-litre 4-cylinder, turbo petrol engine of the Hyundai Kona N makes 280hp of power and 392Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via an 8-speed DCT.

By:April 27, 2021 5:12 PM

Hyundai is quite serious about their performance arm called N. Their fifth car with the N tuning has been released. It is the new Hyundai Kona N that builds on the looks and body of the standard car. It though is the first “SUV” in the fold to get the N badge. There though are many changes to the Kona N than the standard model. These include the use of aero kit, an aggressively shaped grille as well as bumper, new wheels and rear spoiler. An exterior paint scheme of Blue is also exclusive to the Hyundai Kona N though other colorways are also available. The cabin too gets blue accents, lap timer, digital instrument cluster, head-up display, sunroof, and a 10.25-inch infotainment system. This new Hyundai Kona N is also 10mm longer than the regular car though other bits like width, wheelbase remain the same.

The N Grin button has a dedicated option on the steering wheel. It is essentially a boost that the engine provides for 20 seconds. This will be quite helpful while chasing for lap times or even for quick overtakes. After using this boost function once, the driver will have to wait for an additional 40 seconds before using it again. There is a high level of customisation being offered with the drive modes – Eco, Sport, Normal, Custom, and N. One can also configure the operating parameters of the engine, Electronic Stability Control, exhaust sound, and steering. An Electronic Sound Generator is available under the windscreen and based on the mode selected, the exhaust note simulation is played inside the cabin. There are also variable exhaust valves on offer. Launch control is also standard which helps make quick gateways by limiting the torque supplied during start.

Now the most important part – the engine. The 2.0-litre 4-cylinder, turbo petrol engine makes 280hp of power and 392Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via an 8-speed DCT. This gearbox is highly adaptive and apart from the aforementioned N Grin, also has N Power Shift and N Track Sense Shift options that truly help an enthusiast exploit the potential of the motor as well as chassis. What about the number you may ask? How does 0-100kmph in just 5.5 seconds and a top speed north of 240kmph sound? That’s exactly what this car is capable of. Special Pirelli PZero tyres have been developed for the Hyundai Kona N and there is also the eLSD which reduces understeer and puts the driver in control.

 

