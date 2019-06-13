Hyundai Kona listed on company’s Indian website: Launching on 9th July

Hyundai Kona electric SUV is going to launch in India on the 9th of July this year. What effectively is going to be India's as well as Hyundai's first electric SUV, has now been listed on the South Korean automaker's Indian website. The Hyundai Kona will come to India as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) unit and is going to be assembled at the car manufacturer's Chennai plant. As a result of this, we expect its prices to fall somewhere in between the range of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). Initially, the Hyundai Kona will retail as a standalone product in its category. However, later this year, it will face competition when MG Motors launches its all-electric SUV i.e. the eZS in our country.

The Hyundai Kona is expected to be powered by a 39.2 kW electric motor. Hyundai is yet to reveal the battery capacity that it is going to employ in the India-spec version of this SUV. That said, on its website, Hyundai has written that the Kona is going to offer 'Highest Electric Driving Range'. We expect this SUV to offer a driving range of around 250 km on a single charge. The European spec Hyundai Kona takes a total of 54 minutes to charge to 80 per cent when plugged into a 100 kW electric charger. Hyundai is going to provide charging infrastructure with the vehicle which can be installed at the owner's home.

It is likely that the Hyundai Kona electric SUV will be launched in India only in a single spec version. And that is going to be the top-end trim. Hence, it will be loaded with features and creature comforts. Expect the Hyundai Kona to get features such as automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, projector headlamps, touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted audio controls, wireless charging, leather upholstery, automatic climate control to name a few.