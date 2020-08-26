Hyundai Kona facelift, Kona N Line teased: Expected India launch, new features, specs

The Hyundai Kona EV will toe the same design line as the regular facelifted model and the current range of the car might also be enhanced in the process.

By:Published: August 26, 2020 11:05 AM

Hyundai has started teasing the Kona facelift. The Kona facelift as well as a new N-line, the latter being a performance-focused version, will be unveiled in due course of time. The current model has been in existence from late 2018. Hyundai Kona has been one of the most successful models for the company in terms of being a crossover. Hyundai designers have focussed on giving the car a more attractive face. Sensuous Sportiness, as they call it, has been the main theme with the Kona facelift. As it is, the vehicle looked a bit bland compared to the other Hyundai cars. The nose of the facelifted Hyundai Kona is more on the lines of a shark’s face. The headlights have a typical three-dimensional layout, replacing the rounded units available now, and are pushed to the edges of the face. The DRLs look very much like the ones on the new Tucson.

A look at the grille and even this one has new intricate elements dialled in. This is for the regular version. For the N-line, the logo is on the grille whereas the regular model has it positioned on the hood. The headlamps are designed more to look like a shark’s fins. Below this, there is again a LED positioning. There are no images of the rear, but we expect the Kona N-line to feature a spoiler as well as a bit more aerodynamic bits. No details about the cabin have been revealed at present. However, we expect it to have the new connectivity options from the fresher line of Hyundai cars.

India currently has electric Kona. This model too will toe the same design line as the regular facelifted model. This should up the ante given that the MG ZS EV, its only competitor, looks very old already. Hyundai might also dial in a better range and we can expect this to come to India by June next year.

