Hyundai Kona EV spied on test: What to expect from India’s first Electric SUV!

Ever since it first broke cover at the Auto Expo in 2018, we’ve known the Hyundai’s first electric offering would be the Hyundai Kona. Now what is likely to be India’s first taste of an all-electric SUV has been spotted on test in Delhi. The SUV which appears more than conventional is also expected to be priced under Rs 30 lakh to ensure that it stays competitive. In other statements the company has also confirmed that the first batch of SUVs will make it to India through the CKD to route and be assembled at Hyundai’s plant in Sriperumbadur in Chennai.

In the Initial phase, Hyundai has aimed to sell about a 1000 Electric SUVs in India during the first year, hoping that the thought-leaders among consumers will be the first to adopt this green mobility solution from the Korean auto manufacturer. Hyundai has even confirmed that the Kona will only be sold in select markets in India that will mostly be top-10 metro cities before expanding further. Hyundai Kona isn’t Hyundai’s only electric brand in the global scene in fact, Hyundai also has the electric and hybrid version of its Ioniq brand on which the Kona is based.

The Hyundai Kona is already on sale in multiple global markets and even features a 1.6L petrol engine along with the pure electric version. While the Kona made its debut in India at the Auto Expo 2018, the electric version was also showcased at the recently concluded d MOVE Global Mobility Summit and was explained to PM Narendra Modi. Hyundai Kona electric is likely to be India's first electric SUV to go on sale unless Mahindra launches the electric KUV100 that is scheduled for India launch around the same time

The Kona EV is likely to be powered by a 135 hp Electric motor which produces 325 Nm of instant torque. The Kona SUV will not be slow and is likely to breach the 100 kmph mark in 7.6 seconds with almost 325 kms of range. Hyundai has also announced that to compensate for the lack of charging infrastructure by selling the car packaged with a home-charging kit. Depending on the charge, the Kona can be fully charged in 6 hours with AC charging, and a little more hour using a DC-fast charger.