Hyundai Kona EV gets new colour schemes

South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced new colour variant options for the Kona EV in India.

The Hyundai Kona electric has been launched in India in a single variant only at a price of Rs 25.3 lakh. Earlier four colour options were available for Hyundai Kona Electric including Polar White, Phantom Black, Typhoon Silver, and a combination of Polar White and Phantom Black.

Now the company has discontinued the Typhoon Silver paint, on the other hand it has added two new dual-tone colours including Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof and Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof.

This translates to the EV now being available in five colour options featuring Polar White, Phantom Black, Polar White with Phantom Black roof, Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof, and Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof.

In terms of engine specifications Hyundai Kona EV continues to be powered by the previously equipped 39.2kWh battery pack which churns out 134bhp and 395Nm of peak torque.

According to the carmaker the model is claimed to be full charge in 6 hours and 10 minutes of time by the standard AC charger, while 0-80 per cent charging is said to be achieved in 57 minutes by 100kW fast charger.

The Hyundai Kona is available with an all-electric powertrain along with a gasoline engine option as well. For the time being, only the electric variant of the Kona will be on sale in India.