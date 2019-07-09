Hyundai Kona electric SUV launched in India: Know the price, range and availability

Hyundai has finally launched the Kona electric SUV in India. The Kona electric's price is Rs 25.30 lakh and it will be available across 15 dealers in 11 cities in India starting from today. Almost all of these dealers will have a fast charger installed in their premises. Hyundai India has also been given the go-ahead to make more such electric vehicles specifically for the country. Hyundai aims to have 23 electric vehicles globally by 2025. Speaking of which, only 1,000 electric Konas have been allocated for India, however Hyundai says that they can ask for more in case the demand increases. Hyundai aims to sell 50 units of the electric Kona each month and we believe that's an achievable number too. The warranty on the Kona electric is 3 years/unlimited kilometres while the battery has a separate 8 years/1.6 lakh kilometre warranty.

The Hyundai Kona electric SUV boasts a 452km ARAI-rated driving range. This range is even higher than some diesel-powered luxury SUVs. The Hyundai Kona electric is powered by a 39.2kWh Li-ion battery pack that puts out 135hp and 395Nm. Hyundai claims a 0-100kmph time of less than 10s while the top speed is limited to 145kmph. An optional fast charger will provide 80 per cent battery juice in less than 60 minutes while the standard charger will take around six hours for a complete charge. With the car, one gets a standard portable charger and a wall box charger. Hyundai has paired this motor with an automatic transmission which has a button pattern instead of a proper gear lever. There are Eco/Eco+, Comfort as well as Sport modes available. These alter the way the ECU governs the power delivery and efficiency too. The paddle shifters behind the wheel are adjustable for regenerative braking.

If you look at the car, it looks more or less like a regular-fueled vehicle. However, you will know that this is an electric vehicle with the closed grille section as well as the unique 17-inch alloy wheel design. Hyundai has provided bi-functional LED headlights with the Kona electric. The badge which screams electric also helps in a big way. In terms of colours, the Kona electric gets Phantom Black, Marina Blue, Polar White and Typhoon Silver. A dual tone option is available with the Polar White with Phantom Black colour. Inside, the Kona electric feels luxurious and has got all the trappings that you will usually associate with a Hyundai car. Ventilated front seats, electric adjustment for driver's seat, wireless charging as well as sunroof are on offer. The steering wheel too is new while the instrument cluster is semi-digital. Hyundai has also provided an electric parking brake as well as a sunroof. One can also see the touchscreen infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink, mounted on top of the AC vents. Speaking of AC, there is automatic climate control available with provision to only provide the driver with fresh airconditioning. There are rear AC vents too. There is also space for five passengers in the cabin. The boot space though isn't much.

Six airbags, ABS with EBD, VSM, ESC and more are available as safety aids with the Kona electric. The company also offers tyre pressure monitoring system and all wheel disc brakes too. The regular Kona has scored a 5-star GNCAP rating. However, this electric version is yet to be tested. It though is safe to say that it meets the upcoming BSNVAP norms.