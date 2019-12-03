Hyundai Kona customers can now avail vehicle-to-vehicle & portable charging in these cities

Hyundai Motor India today launched Special Services for its Kona electric SUV customers. These include 15 EV fast chargers in 11 cities across India, industry-first V2V (vehicle to vehicle) charging in select cities, and portable chargers in Delhi and Bengaluru. Hyundai has installed AC 7.2 kW chargers at all its 15 electric vehicle dealerships in 11 cities to provide fast charging in 6 to 8 hours (Chandigarh, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Kolkata).

The industry-first ‘Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V)’ charging facility has been designed to provide customers charging at any time in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, and Bengaluru in collaboration with Allianz Worldwide Partners. Furthermore, portable chargers will also be available through roadside assistance on Allianz trucks in Delhi and Bengaluru.

“We believe Customer Confidence in the Product is gained through its after-sales service to offer enhanced customer convenience. Setting a benchmark in the industry and to facilitate electric charging at customers ease – Our service initiatives are providing round the clock support - Anywhere Anytime. As a lifetime partner in automobiles and beyond Hyundai has always endeavored to deliver a happy life to its customers,” S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said.

Hyundai Motor India has received 302 bookings since Kona EV’s launch in July 2019, of which 231 units have already been delivered to customers.

Hyundai Kona EV is powered by a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which produces 135 hp and 395 Nm of torque and is paired with a single-speed transmission. Hyundai claims a 0-100kmph time of less than 10s while the top speed is limited to 145 km/h. An optional fast charger will provide 80 percent battery juice in less than 60 minutes while the standard charger will take around six hours for a complete charge.

Hyundai Kona electric SUV is priced at Rs 25.3 lakh. Only 1,000 electric Konas have been allocated for India, however, Hyundai says that more will be made available if demand increases.