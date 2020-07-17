Hyundai Kona electric SUV crosses 1 lakh global sales mark since launch in March 2018

Hyundai Kona Electric SUV was launched in India in July last year. The Hyundai EV immediately captured the attention of many with its wide array of features, service back-up and a claimed range of 452 km.

By:Updated: Jul 17, 2020 5:11 PM

hyundai kona ev

Hyundai Kona electric SUV has crossed the 1 lakh global sales mark in a time span of about two years. Hyundai recently revealed that the cumulative sales of Kona Electric SUV reached 1,03,719 on 30th June. First launched in March 2018, Hyundai Kona Electric sold some three-quarters of the total outside of its home market South Korea. Hyundai also states that the Kona Electric makes a significant contribution to the company’s long-term strategies and that by 2025, it aims to sell 5.6 lakh BEVs (battery electric vehicles) along with FCEV (fuel cell electric vehicle) models.

Hyundai Kona Electric SUV is powered by a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that makes 135 hp and 395 Nm. It boasts a 452 km range between charges and a 0-100 km/h sprint time of less than 10 seconds and a top speed of 145 km/h. It gets three drive modes – Eco-Eco+, Confort, and Sport modes that tweak the power delivery and efficiency. It also features regenerative braking.

In terms of safety, the Kona Electric features Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), High Beam Assist (on LED-headlight-equipped models), Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) and more. Comfort and entertainment features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rain-sensing wipers, wireless charging and others.

Hyundai Kona EV was launched in India a year ago and currently retails at Rs 23.75 lakh for the Premium and at Rs 23.94 lakh for the dual-tone variants. It is available at select Hyundai dealerships in a limited number for states. The only rival to the Kona EV is the MG ZS EV which is more affordable than the Kona, however, it has a comparatively smaller range as well.

