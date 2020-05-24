Hyundai Kona electric price increased: MG ZS EV rival costlier by this much

The Hyundai Kona EV boasts a range of more than 450km and comes with an 8-year warranty for the battery.

Hyundai India had earlier this year sent in a statement that it will be increasing prices of all its vehicles soon. However, the only electric car in its portfolio, the Kona electric, never received a hike. However, now the Kona’s prices too have gone up. They though are only in the range of Rs 4,000-5,000. The revised prices of the Kona EV now are Rs 23.75 lakh for the Premium and Rs 23.94 lakh for the dual-tone variants. At present, the Hyundai Kona EV is being offered in only a few states and a select few dealerships retail it.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Hyundai Kona EV was launched in India late last year. The EV immediately captured attention with its brilliant features, service back-up and that claimed 452km range. We’ve experienced the Kona electric in real-world conditions and the EV is beyond words. There is no dearth of comfort, except if you’re tall and want to be chauffeur-driven. The boot space at 582 litres too is good and useable. Hyundai has provided an electric driver’s seat along with ventilation for the co-driver as well.

The chief rival of the Kona EV is the MG ZS EV. The latter was launched this year and while it has a smaller range than the Kona, it is more affordable too. The feature-list for both is nearly the same. We will be comparing both the cars real soon and will bring to you which is the better of the two. For the time being, the Kona still is on our top-of-the-list electric SUV to buy in the Indian market. Even with this minor price hike!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.