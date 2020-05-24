Hyundai Kona electric price increased: MG ZS EV rival costlier by this much

The Hyundai Kona EV boasts a range of more than 450km and comes with an 8-year warranty for the battery.

By:Published: May 24, 2020 1:35:26 PM

Hyundai India had earlier this year sent in a statement that it will be increasing prices of all its vehicles soon. However, the only electric car in its portfolio, the Kona electric, never received a hike. However, now the Kona’s prices too have gone up. They though are only in the range of Rs 4,000-5,000. The revised prices of the Kona EV now are Rs 23.75 lakh for the Premium and Rs 23.94 lakh for the dual-tone variants. At present, the Hyundai Kona EV is being offered in only a few states and a select few dealerships retail it.

The Hyundai Kona EV was launched in India late last year. The EV immediately captured attention with its brilliant features, service back-up and that claimed 452km range. We’ve experienced the Kona electric in real-world conditions and the EV is beyond words. There is no dearth of comfort, except if you’re tall and want to be chauffeur-driven. The boot space at 582 litres too is good and useable. Hyundai has provided an electric driver’s seat along with ventilation for the co-driver as well.

The chief rival of the Kona EV is the MG ZS EV. The latter was launched this year and while it has a smaller range than the Kona, it is more affordable too. The feature-list for both is nearly the same. We will be comparing both the cars real soon and will bring to you which is the better of the two. For the time being, the Kona still is on our top-of-the-list electric SUV to buy in the Indian market. Even with this minor price hike!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tesla seeks China's approval to build Model 3 EVs with lithium iron phosphate batteries

Tesla seeks China's approval to build Model 3 EVs with lithium iron phosphate batteries

Skoda India’s next event is a Pyjama Party! Karoq, Superb, Rapid virtual launch in 3 days

Skoda India’s next event is a Pyjama Party! Karoq, Superb, Rapid virtual launch in 3 days

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Kawasaki W800: Modern classic with better features, more sense?

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Kawasaki W800: Modern classic with better features, more sense?

Toyota EMI Holiday scheme begins: Low interest rates and other benefits for COVID-19 workers

Toyota EMI Holiday scheme begins: Low interest rates and other benefits for COVID-19 workers

Exclusive! Okinawa Cruiser electric maxi-scooter to be launched in Q1 FY22 at sub Rs 1 lakh price

Exclusive! Okinawa Cruiser electric maxi-scooter to be launched in Q1 FY22 at sub Rs 1 lakh price

Virat Kohli's brother takes delivery of Panamera Turbo as Porsche resume dealership operations

Virat Kohli's brother takes delivery of Panamera Turbo as Porsche resume dealership operations

Exclusive! Okinawa to commence online sales of electric scooters next week, here's how to buy

Exclusive! Okinawa to commence online sales of electric scooters next week, here's how to buy

Kia Motors introduces free three-step program for sanitisation during vehicle service

Kia Motors introduces free three-step program for sanitisation during vehicle service

Survey finds passengers ready for public bus transport but with this key requirement

Survey finds passengers ready for public bus transport but with this key requirement

Cars to be last link in electrification with electric two and three-wheelers coming first: Bosch

Cars to be last link in electrification with electric two and three-wheelers coming first: Bosch

Mahindra offering massive discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh: Scorpio, XUV500 also get offer

Mahindra offering massive discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh: Scorpio, XUV500 also get offer

Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300: Which has the best touchscreen infotainment system

Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300: Which has the best touchscreen infotainment system

Upcoming Skoda Karoq SUV spied on Indian roads: Jeep Compass rival launch on May 26

Upcoming Skoda Karoq SUV spied on Indian roads: Jeep Compass rival launch on May 26

BattRE gps:ie launched at Rs 64,990: Internet-connected electric scooter also available on Amazon

BattRE gps:ie launched at Rs 64,990: Internet-connected electric scooter also available on Amazon

BMW India M models recalled for these defects: Recently launched 8 Series also affected

BMW India M models recalled for these defects: Recently launched 8 Series also affected

Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis leads BJP protest against Uddhav Thackeray govt over COVID-19 handling

Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis leads BJP protest against Uddhav Thackeray govt over COVID-19 handling

Euro NCAP revamps vehicle crash test protocols: Gets more stringent and tough for carmakers

Euro NCAP revamps vehicle crash test protocols: Gets more stringent and tough for carmakers

234hp Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera: Company's most powerful bike all set to hit production

234hp Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera: Company's most powerful bike all set to hit production

Ford EcoSport recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if yours is affected

Ford EcoSport recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if yours is affected

Edelweiss Switch policy offers vehicle insurance that can be 'switched on or off' based on usage

Edelweiss Switch policy offers vehicle insurance that can be 'switched on or off' based on usage