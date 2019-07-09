The Hyundai Kona all-electric SUV is going to launch in India today. This will be Hyundai's first all-electric vehicle for the Indian market. Prices of the same are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). As a result of this, the same is not going to be a mass-market product. When launched, the Hyundai Kona EV is going to be a standalone product. However, it will face competition at a later stage from the MG eZS EV which is going to launch in India later this year. Hyundai Kona EV will not be manufactured in India. It will arrive via the CKD route and assembled at the automaker's Chennai plant. In the international markets, the Hyundai Kona is available with two different battery packs, these are 39.2 kWh and 64 kWh. It remains to be seen which one does Hyundai decides to launch in India.
Hyundai Kona electric India launch live updates: Prices, Features, Range, Interiors and Specifications
By: Ayush Arya | Updated: July 9, 2019 10:30:46 am
The expected price range of the Hyundai Kona is around the mark of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. Currently, India does not have an all-electric vehicle in this price bracket. As a result of this, initially, the Hyundai Kona will not face any direct competition. However, later this year, MG Motors is going to launch its first all-electric SUV i.e. the eZS in the Indian market. The same is also expected to fall in between the range of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh and hence will stand as a rival to the Hyundai Kona EV.
The Hyundai Kona electric, in the international markets, is available with two different battery packs. One is the 39.2 kWh while the other is the 64 kWh. So far, Hyundai has not confirmed which out of these two will be available for the Indian market. However, we expect the automaker to bring in the 39.2 kWh battery pack in order to keep the prices low.
The Hyundai Kona EV will be the South Korean automaker's first all-electric car for the Indian market. The same is not going to be a mass-market product. Since this EV is coming to India through the CKD route, its prices are likely to fall somewhere close to the Rs 25 lakh mark. The same will be assembled at the automaker's plant in Chennai.