Hyundai Kona electric India launch live updates: Prices, Features, Range, Interiors and Specifications

The Hyundai Kona all-electric SUV is going to launch in India today. This will be Hyundai's first all-electric vehicle for the Indian market. Prices of the same are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). As a result of this, the same is not going to be a mass-market product. When launched, the Hyundai Kona EV is going to be a standalone product. However, it will face competition at a later stage from the MG eZS EV which is going to launch in India later this year. Hyundai Kona EV will not be manufactured in India. It will arrive via the CKD route and assembled at the automaker's Chennai plant. In the international markets, the Hyundai Kona is available with two different battery packs, these are 39.2 kWh and 64 kWh. It remains to be seen which one does Hyundai decides to launch in India.