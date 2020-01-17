Hyundai Kona EV reaches the highest altitude for an electric car: Makes it to Guinness World Records!

Hyundai Kona Electric SUV, the South Korean automaker's all-electric offering in the Indian market is now a Guinness World Record holder. Yes, the electric SUV has achieved this feat under the category 'Highest Altitude Achieved in an Electric Car'. The Kona Electric was driven to the height of 5,731 meters to the Sawula Pass in Tibet.

The Hyundai Kona, in India, comes with a 39.2 kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack. It is paired to a permanent magnet synchronous motor which churns out 143 hp of power along with 353 Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a single-speed automatic transmission. The Kona Electric can achieve 0-100 kmph in 9.7 seconds.

With a standard portable charger, the Hyundai Kona's batteries can be juiced up to the full in 19 hours. The company also provides an AC wall box charger to the customer which is included in the price of the vehicle. This 7.2 kWh charger can charge the Kona Electric to the full in a matter of 6 hours and 19 minutes. If connected to the 50 kWh DC fast charger, the batteries of the Kona can be charged to 80 per cent in 57 minutes. According to ARAI certification, the Kona can clock 452 km on a single charge.

Prices of the Hyundai Kona Electric currently fall in the range of Rs 23.71 lakh to Rs 23.9 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. At the moment, this electric SUV does not have any direct competitor in our country. However, soon, MG Motors is going to launch their offering i.e. the ZS EV by the end of this month. The MG ZS EV is expected to fall in the same price range as the Kona Electric. It will have the same driving range as that of the Kona and offer similar levels of features and creature comforts.