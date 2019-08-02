Hyundai Kona Electric gets Rs 1.5 lakh price cut after GST reduction: Records 152 bookings in 20 days

The Hyundai Kona Electric was launched recently in July 2019 at a price of Rs 25.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The Indian Government has now revised the good and service taxation structure, allowing EVs to be taxed at 5% from its earlier tax slab of 12%. Following the announcement, Hyundai has revised the price of their all-electric Hyundai Kona, which is now priced at Rs 23,71,858 (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Kona Electric has been given a reduction of Rs 1,58,142 off its price. As of August 1, 2019, the Hyundai Kona is available at the revised price in 11 cities which include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Cochin, New Delhi, Pune, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Lucknow. The Hyundai Kona Electric will be available at a total of 15 selected dealerships in the aforementioned cities.

The Hyundai Kona Electric in India is offered with a Permanent-Magnet Synchronous AC Motor which draws juice from a 39.2kWh Lithium-ion Polymer battery pack which is placed under the cabin floor. The motor is capable of 136hp and 395Nm and the Kona EV is ARAI certified to deliver 452km of driving range. With fast DC charging, the Hyundai Kona Electric can reach up to 80% charge in 57 minutes, while AC charging (0-100%) takes just over 6h.

Hyundai India has also mentioned that since the Kona has been launched, the manufacturer has received 152 bookings in 20 days for the electric vehicle. Recently, Mahindra and Tata also announced revised prices after the GST reduction under the FAME II scheme. Both announced Rs 80,000 cuts to the prices of the Mahindra eVerito and the Tata Tigor EV. The former being the only one, apart from the Hyundai Kona, to be available for private ownership.

