Hyundai kicks off ‘The Drive Within’ campaign: Signs 4 Indian women cricketers

Hyundai India has kicked-off ‘The Drive Within’ campaign to celebrate the spirit of sports. The company has signed an MoU with 4 Indian women cricketers as its brand ambassador.

Hyundai Motor India has today announced its new ‘The Drive Within’ campaign, and the company has signed an MoU with 4 Indian women cricketers to showcase a true expression of women power to further inspire other athletes in the country. The South Korean marquee has participated in an year-long association with Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia, Jemima Rodrigues and Shafali Verma as brand ambassadors to celebrate their achievement and contribution to Indian cricket.

Commenting on the MoU, Mr. Seon Seob Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), said, “Hyundai has a long standing association with sports, our players as well as audiences. Continuing our promise to go beyond mobility, we are glad to announce an association with truly inspiring players in Indian Women Cricket. The grit & spirit shown by these sports women will become a role model for the entire nation. We are proud to announce them as Brand Ambassadors for taking the Hyundai spirit forward. This association with India’s top women cricketers signifies Hyundai’s commitment towards enabling women youth power that defines the new age India.”

Hyundai is celebrating the spirit of Indian women cricketers setting new benchmarks and inspiring millions with ‘The Drive Within’ campaign. #TheDriveWithin put forth the grit and determination of these women that pushes them to break boundaries and excel with the support of their loved ones.

The campaign was kicked-off in the presence of Smriti Mandhana, holding the position of Vice-Captain of Indian Women’s Cricket Team. Also, Jemima Rodrigues, World’s No. 12 T20 Batter attended the kick-off ceremony, along with Taniya Bhatia, one of the five best breakout stars in women’s cricket ranked by ICC. Shafali Varma, World’s No. 2 T20 Batter & Youngest Cricketer to play all three cricket formats was also present at the ceremony.

Furthermore, Hyundai Motor India is associated with the Indian cricket scene and is partnering with BBCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) as an associate sponsor for all international matches at home.