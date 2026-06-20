Hyundai-Kia synergy hits a wall in India

Combined market share declining in the past three years

The joint might of sibling brands Hyundai and Kia is shrinking in India, as revealed by six years of sales data sourced from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Owned by the Hyundai Motor Group (HMG), these two South Korean carmakers share global platforms and powertrains, which lower product development costs. They have launched successful midsize SUVs such as Creta and Seltos, and sub-4-metre SUVs like Venue and Sonet.

In FY20, which was Kia’s first year in India, HMG commanded a combined market share of 20.6%. This included 17.5% held by Hyundai India and 3.1% by Kia India. In FY21, with Kia having three models under its belt — Seltos, Carnival and Sonet — HMG reached a peak of 23.1% (17.4% of Hyundai and 5.7% of Kia).

Thanks to the successful Carens launched at the end of FY22, Kia reached a peak of 6.9% in FY23, and even though Hyundai was losing ground (dropping to 14.6%), HMG’s combined market share in India stood at a healthy 21.5%.

In FY26, however, data shows the Koreans are losing their grip. The HMG market share has slipped to just 18.8%. While Kia managed 6.2%, Hyundai’s share has dropped to 12.6%.

Zero-Sum Synergy

Automotive analysts said cannibalisation is one of the reasons for this slide. Instead of pulling buyers away from rivals, the two Koreans have pulled buyers from each other.

“Platform sharing is great for protecting margins, but doesn’t protect market share if you aren’t reinvesting those profits into groundbreaking products,” said Gaurav Vangaal, associate director, light vehicle forecasting, S&P Global Mobility. “What we’re seeing with Hyundai and Kia is similar to what happened with Maruti Suzuki and Toyota — the smaller partner gaining at the expense of the bigger one, resulting in a zero-sum synergy. Kia didn’t primarily poach from Maruti Suzuki or Tata, but cannibalised Hyundai’s premium urban buyer base.”

There is also a deeper issue with how the two brands position themselves in the consumer’s mind.

“While platform and component sharing optimise R&D costs, shorten time-to-market, and achieve economies of scale, the Indian passenger vehicle market presents unique brand dynamics,” said S Subramanian, professor of strategic management, IIM Kozhikode. “For platform sharing to expand combined market share, the two brands must target distinct segments, similar to Volkswagen focusing on entry-premium segments while Skoda on value-driven utility. In theory, Hyundai targets mainstream buyers and Kia targets younger, more design-conscious buyers.

But both lean heavily towards premium features, tech-first cabins, and urban styling. Without sharper differentiation, they end up competing for the same consumer.”

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Domestic Resurgence

In the midst of this, Tata and Mahindra have gained. By riding the wave of high safety ratings and a ‘vocal for local’ sentiment — and a strong focus on EVs — Tata has nearly tripled its share from 5% to 14%, and Mahindra has surged from 6.7% to 14.2%. Toyota also took away sales from the Koreans with its strong hybrid cars — an area Hyundai and Kia aren’t currently present in.

Apart from cannibalisation, there have been other challenges, too. With the Syros, launched in FY25, Kia introduced Indians to a high-end and spacious sub-4 metre SUV, but its higher price positioning meant it lost out to rivals such as the Skoda Kylaq.

“Hyundai-Kia platform sharing helped them improve the cost structure. But cost synergies were not converted into demand synergies,” notes Subramanian. “This resembles a classic case where economies of scope increased efficiency but did not create additional market power. In fact, beyond a point, the shared platforms may have intensified competition within the group itself.”