Hyundai, JK Tyre announce tie up: Creta to come with UX Royale radial tyres

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. today announced that it has become an exclusive tyre partner with Hyundai Motor India for its highest selling SUV, Creta. Under this association, JK Tyre will supply its UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyres for the top-end variants of the Hyundai Creta. The manufacturer states that the UX Royal 215/60 R17 tyre boasts a five-rib asymmetric design, variable draft groove technology, stable shoulder tread blocks, waffle groove, and aero wing design. The tyre is claimed to improve ride comfort and offer lower noise at all speeds.

JK Tyre & Industries has joined hands as a tyre partner for Hyundai India’s exclusive membership club ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’. Through this association, members of Hyundai Club across the country can avail of offers on JK Tyre’s products including their Smart Tyres range.

Through this collaboration, JK Tyre aims to provide supreme quality tyres with cutting-edge features to complement the ride quality for the customer, VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre and Industries said.

“JK Tyre’s best-in-class technologies in radial tyres and tyre testing mechanism will ensure safety of customers driving Creta in multiple terrains. We are confident that this association will further strengthen our market presence and we look forward to a continued and reinforced partnership with Hyundai Motors.”

Offering customers exceptional performance, unparalleled comfort & convenience as well as opulent aesthetics, the new Creta continues to be the customers’ brand of choice. Hyundai’s partnership with JK Tyre to offer the new Creta with UX Royale 215/60 R17, continues to carry forward this SUV’s premium offering with superior handling & driving dynamics, Hyundai Motors India said in a statement.

