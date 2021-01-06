Hyundai, JK Tyre announce tie up: Creta to come with UX Royale radial tyres

JK Tyre has joined hands as a tyre partner for Hyundai Motors India’s exclusive membership club ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’, through which Hyundai Club members can avail of offers on JK Tyre’s products.

By:January 6, 2021 7:32 PM

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. today announced that it has become an exclusive tyre partner with Hyundai Motor India for its highest selling SUV, Creta. Under this association, JK Tyre will supply its UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyres for the top-end variants of the Hyundai Creta. The manufacturer states that the UX Royal 215/60 R17 tyre boasts a five-rib asymmetric design, variable draft groove technology, stable shoulder tread blocks, waffle groove, and aero wing design. The tyre is claimed to improve ride comfort and offer lower noise at all speeds.

JK Tyre & Industries has joined hands as a tyre partner for Hyundai India’s exclusive membership club ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’. Through this association, members of Hyundai Club across the country can avail of offers on JK Tyre’s products including their Smart Tyres range.

Also read: 2020 Hyundai Creta proves diesel is not dead: 60% of 1.15 lakh bookings

Through this collaboration, JK Tyre aims to provide supreme quality tyres with cutting-edge features to complement the ride quality for the customer, VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre and Industries said.

“JK Tyre’s best-in-class technologies in radial tyres and tyre testing mechanism will ensure safety of customers driving Creta in multiple terrains. We are confident that this association will further strengthen our market presence and we look forward to a continued and reinforced partnership with Hyundai Motors.”

Offering customers exceptional performance, unparalleled comfort & convenience as well as opulent aesthetics, the new Creta continues to be the customers’ brand of choice. Hyundai’s partnership with JK Tyre to offer the new Creta with UX Royale 215/60 R17, continues to carry forward this SUV’s premium offering with superior handling & driving dynamics, Hyundai Motors India said in a statement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Is Tata Safari's rebirth its end? Why THE Real Safari might not be back again

Is Tata Safari's rebirth its end? Why THE Real Safari might not be back again

BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon bookings open: These 12 new Ducatis to be launched this year

BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon bookings open: These 12 new Ducatis to be launched this year

Kia reveals new logo design: New global brand philosophy to be announced on Jan 15

Kia reveals new logo design: New global brand philosophy to be announced on Jan 15

What’s in a name? From Zen to Baleno to Safari here’s why car nomenclature matters

What’s in a name? From Zen to Baleno to Safari here’s why car nomenclature matters

Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour: 7-seater SUVs compared on specs, price, features

Toyota Fortuner vs MG Gloster vs Ford Endeavour: 7-seater SUVs compared on specs, price, features

Tata Safari is back! Bookings to open shortly

Tata Safari is back! Bookings to open shortly

Now bring home a Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Ignis or S-Cross at just Rs 12,722 per month: All details

Now bring home a Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Ignis or S-Cross at just Rs 12,722 per month: All details

Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021 India Launch Live: Price, specs, features of Ford Endeavour rival

Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021 India Launch Live: Price, specs, features of Ford Endeavour rival

'World's Best Car' gets better! 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition launched with these new features

'World's Best Car' gets better! 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition launched with these new features

Renault Kiger to unveil in India on 28 January: What to expect from Kia Sonet rival

Renault Kiger to unveil in India on 28 January: What to expect from Kia Sonet rival

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires launched: Yokohama, ATG India consolidate under new global entity

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires launched: Yokohama, ATG India consolidate under new global entity

January 2021 offer: Honda Civic, Amaze, City available with up to Rs 2.5 lakh discount

January 2021 offer: Honda Civic, Amaze, City available with up to Rs 2.5 lakh discount

BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed

BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed

Kawasaki's supercharged Z flagship now in India: Z H2 and Z H2 SE prices start at Rs 21.9 lakh

Kawasaki's supercharged Z flagship now in India: Z H2 and Z H2 SE prices start at Rs 21.9 lakh

FCA to invest Rs 1827 crore: New Jeep Wrangler, 7-seater SUV to be made-in-India

FCA to invest Rs 1827 crore: New Jeep Wrangler, 7-seater SUV to be made-in-India

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.40 lakh unit mark in December 2020

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.40 lakh unit mark in December 2020

New Audi A4 launched: BMW 3 Series rival's features, specs, price

New Audi A4 launched: BMW 3 Series rival's features, specs, price

2021 Audi A4 India Launch Highlights: Engine, features, price of BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE rival

2021 Audi A4 India Launch Highlights: Engine, features, price of BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE rival

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: 350cc bike segment has two new champions

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: 350cc bike segment has two new champions

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV's India unveil date out: What to expect from Karoq, Compass rival

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV's India unveil date out: What to expect from Karoq, Compass rival