Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Ioniq vs Iconic EVs comparison!

The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV has been launched in India at Rs 44.95 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how the Ioniq 5 fares against the electrified ‘SE’ version of the iconic Mini Cooper.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Updated:
Hyundai Ioniq 5 claims a range of 631 km per charge while the Mini Cooper SE offers 270 km range

Hyundai Motor India recently launched the Ioniq 5 electric SUV at an introductory starting price of Rs 44.95 lakh, ex-showroom. The Ioniq 5 is currently Hyundai’s flagship offering in the Indian market. It rivals a bunch of premium EVs, including the Mini Cooper SE. Here’s how the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 fares against the electrified ‘SE’ version of the iconic Mini Cooper. 

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Battery, range and charging time

SpecificationIoniq 5Cooper SE
Battery pack72.8 kWh32.6 kWh
Range per charge 631 km270 km
50 kW fast charging time 57 mins36 mins

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a 72.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 631 km on a single charge (ARAI-certified). Mini Cooper SE, on the other hand, gets a 32.6 kWh battery pack and offers 270 km per charge (WLTP-certified). 

Mini Cooper SE

Talking about charging time, the Ioniq 5 can be juiced up from 0 to 80 percent in 57 minutes with the help of a 50 kW DC charger while the Mini Cooper SE can do the same in 36 minutes. With a regular 11 kW charger, the Ioniq 5 takes 6 hours and 55 minutes but the Cooper SE takes 2 hours and 30 minutes to get charged. 

Hyundai Ioniq 5 features
Hyundai Ioniq 5’s dashboard

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Electric motor and performance

SpecificationIoniq 5Cooper SE
DrivetrainRWD, single motorFWD, single motor
Power214 bhp181 bhp
Torque 350 Nm270 Nm

The India-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV gets a rear-axle-mounted single-electric motor that develops 214 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Mini Cooper SE, on the other hand, gets a front-axle-mounted electric motor that churns out 181 bhp and 270 Nm of peak torque. 

mini cooper dashboard
Mini Cooper SE’s dashboard

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Dimensions 

SpecificationIoniq 5Cooper SE
Length4635 mm3850 mm
Width1890 mm1727 mm
Height 1625 mm1432 mm
Wheelbase3000 mm2495 mm

Watch Video | Auto Expo 2023: Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai India on Ioniq 5: 

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Price in India

Make and modelPrice (ex-showroom)
Hyundai Ioniq 5Rs 44.95 lakh
Mini Cooper SERs 52.50 lakh

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is priced at Rs 44.95 lakh while the Mini Cooper SE is priced at Rs 52.50 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. These electric SUVs rival the Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, etc.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 17:28 IST