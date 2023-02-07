Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Ioniq vs Iconic EVs comparison!

Hyundai Motor India recently launched the Ioniq 5 electric SUV at an introductory starting price of Rs 44.95 lakh, ex-showroom. The Ioniq 5 is currently Hyundai’s flagship offering in the Indian market. It rivals a bunch of premium EVs, including the Mini Cooper SE. Here’s how the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 fares against the electrified ‘SE’ version of the iconic Mini Cooper.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Battery, range and charging time
|Specification
|Ioniq 5
|Cooper SE
|Battery pack
|72.8 kWh
|32.6 kWh
|Range per charge
|631 km
|270 km
|50 kW fast charging time
|57 mins
|36 mins
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a 72.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 631 km on a single charge (ARAI-certified). Mini Cooper SE, on the other hand, gets a 32.6 kWh battery pack and offers 270 km per charge (WLTP-certified).
Talking about charging time, the Ioniq 5 can be juiced up from 0 to 80 percent in 57 minutes with the help of a 50 kW DC charger while the Mini Cooper SE can do the same in 36 minutes. With a regular 11 kW charger, the Ioniq 5 takes 6 hours and 55 minutes but the Cooper SE takes 2 hours and 30 minutes to get charged.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Electric motor and performance
|Specification
|Ioniq 5
|Cooper SE
|Drivetrain
|RWD, single motor
|FWD, single motor
|Power
|214 bhp
|181 bhp
|Torque
|350 Nm
|270 Nm
The India-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV gets a rear-axle-mounted single-electric motor that develops 214 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Mini Cooper SE, on the other hand, gets a front-axle-mounted electric motor that churns out 181 bhp and 270 Nm of peak torque.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Dimensions
|Specification
|Ioniq 5
|Cooper SE
|Length
|4635 mm
|3850 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|1727 mm
|Height
|1625 mm
|1432 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|2495 mm
Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Price in India
|Make and model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Hyundai Ioniq 5
|Rs 44.95 lakh
|Mini Cooper SE
|Rs 52.50 lakh
Hyundai Ioniq 5 is priced at Rs 44.95 lakh while the Mini Cooper SE is priced at Rs 52.50 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. These electric SUVs rival the Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, etc.
