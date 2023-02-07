Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Ioniq vs Iconic EVs comparison!

The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV has been launched in India at Rs 44.95 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how the Ioniq 5 fares against the electrified ‘SE’ version of the iconic Mini Cooper.

Hyundai Motor India recently launched the Ioniq 5 electric SUV at an introductory starting price of Rs 44.95 lakh, ex-showroom. The Ioniq 5 is currently Hyundai’s flagship offering in the Indian market. It rivals a bunch of premium EVs, including the Mini Cooper SE. Here’s how the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 fares against the electrified ‘SE’ version of the iconic Mini Cooper.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Battery, range and charging time

Specification Ioniq 5 Cooper SE Battery pack 72.8 kWh 32.6 kWh Range per charge 631 km 270 km 50 kW fast charging time 57 mins 36 mins

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a 72.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 631 km on a single charge (ARAI-certified). Mini Cooper SE, on the other hand, gets a 32.6 kWh battery pack and offers 270 km per charge (WLTP-certified).

Also Read: 2023 Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Better than Activa H-Smart?

Talking about charging time, the Ioniq 5 can be juiced up from 0 to 80 percent in 57 minutes with the help of a 50 kW DC charger while the Mini Cooper SE can do the same in 36 minutes. With a regular 11 kW charger, the Ioniq 5 takes 6 hours and 55 minutes but the Cooper SE takes 2 hours and 30 minutes to get charged.

Hyundai Ioniq 5’s dashboard

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Electric motor and performance

Specification Ioniq 5 Cooper SE Drivetrain RWD, single motor FWD, single motor Power 214 bhp 181 bhp Torque 350 Nm 270 Nm

The India-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV gets a rear-axle-mounted single-electric motor that develops 214 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Mini Cooper SE, on the other hand, gets a front-axle-mounted electric motor that churns out 181 bhp and 270 Nm of peak torque.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Mini Cooper SE’s dashboard

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Dimensions

Specification Ioniq 5 Cooper SE Length 4635 mm 3850 mm Width 1890 mm 1727 mm Height 1625 mm 1432 mm Wheelbase 3000 mm 2495 mm

Watch Video | Auto Expo 2023: Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai India on Ioniq 5:

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Mini Cooper SE: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Hyundai Ioniq 5 Rs 44.95 lakh Mini Cooper SE Rs 52.50 lakh

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is priced at Rs 44.95 lakh while the Mini Cooper SE is priced at Rs 52.50 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. These electric SUVs rival the Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, etc.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Ronaldo: From Ferraris to Bugattis, check out CR7’s fancy car collection

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.