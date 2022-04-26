Hyundai IONIQ 5 to officially go on sale by H2 2022

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is ready to hit our market by the second half of this year. The South-Korean brand’s EV boasts a 0-100 kmph timing of 5.2 seconds.

Hyundai has finally confirmed the arrival of its smartest and most advanced electric vehicle ever – IONIQ 5. The company has today announced that it will officially introduce the Hyundai IONIQ 5 in our market in the second half of this year. The arrival of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 will also embark on the journey to expand its EV lineup in the Indian market.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As a customer centric brand, Hyundai is focussing very strongly on electric mobility across its businesses and product range for a progressive and sustainable future. Hyundai is proud to receive the World Car of the Year 2022 for the IONIQ 5 as this award is a true testament to our vision and efforts in driving the adoption of BEVs globally. Hyundai Motor India has already committed to the expansion of our BEV line-up to 6 models by 2028 and today, with great pride we are announcing the introduction of IONIQ 5 in CY 22 in India.”

He further added, “Powering up a new era of electric mobility, IONIQ 5 is all set to redefine the aspirations of customers with solutions that exceed in every sphere, elevating their mobility experiences beyond the conventional. IONIQ 5 will epitomize the innovative application of intelligent technology in mobility. With our 25-year journey of togetherness in India, Hyundai is happy to partner with this great nation on a new quest to charge up the adoption of EVs at scale.”

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is designed on the company’s new E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) architecture. Developed exclusively for electric offerings, the skateboard architecture sets a new benchmark for space utilisation. The flat floor amplifies the interior space, and the second-row seats are slidable too. Resultantly, the practicality remains its winning aspect.

In terms of performance, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 can do speeds of up to 260 kmph. Furthermore, the IONIQ 5 has bagged the World Car of the Year 2022, World Electric Vehicle of the Year 2022, World Car Design of the Year 2022 and many other awards.

