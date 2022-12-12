Hyundai Ioniq 5 to get customisable interiors in India

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a flat floor and a slim dashboard thanks to Hyundai’s e-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform.

Hyundai Motor India is all set to launch the Ioniq 5 in the Indian market and it is already on sale in the global market, revealed globally on 23 February 2021. The carmaker has revealed spacious and customisable interiors of Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Built on E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform). Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with Premium Relaxing-Slim-Seats in the front row. The seats recline to an optimum angle and also provide calf support for occupants. Relaxation seats can be activated by pressing the relaxation button twice.

Rear seat occupants can also move the co-driver seat forward and backward with a push of a button. The centre console can slide as it has 140 mm of travel.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a flat floor and a slim dashboard thanks to Hyundai’s e-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform. This is a basic skateboard platform that has all four wheels positioned in the corners and the battery pack underneath.

Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai is on a journey, taking its customers ‘Beyond Mobility’ and Ioniq 5 is a quintessential expression of this vision. Enabled by the extensive usability of E-GMP, Hyundai IONIQ 5 will truly transform the way we perceive mobility.”

Kim also added, “This BEV has been developed to maximise interior space, thereby enhancing customer’s lifestyle and becoming a home away from home – not just another means of transportation. We are certain that with an array of unique features, Hyundai IONIQ 5 will offer customers an unprecedented level of comfort, convenience and dynamic experiences.”

The highly acclaimed Ioniq 5 is the first model in Hyundai’s dedicated BEV lineup brand: Ioniq. The Ioniq 5 offers ultra-fast charging capabilities for a 10-80 percent charge in just 18 minutes, a claimed driving range of more than 482 km for the RWD trim.

In terms of exterior the Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets Parametric Pixel LED headlamps, 20-inch alloy wheels, a magnetic dashboard, and a unique large drawer-type glove box.

Apart from these, the EV will get similar features as the Kia EV6 such as two large curved displays, one that acts as the instrument cluster and the other as the infotainment system.