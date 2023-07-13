Hyundai Ioniq 5 N makes global debut with 641 bhp & AWD: Coming to India?

The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has made its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. This is Hyundai’s first high-performance electric vehicle and is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds.

Hyundai Motor Company has revealed its first-ever high-performance electric vehicle under the N line-up. The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has made its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England. It gets a host of cosmetic and mechanical updates over the regular Ioniq 5 EV. According to Hyundai, the Ioniq 5 N represents the performance-oriented N brand’s electrification future.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: Exterior and interior styling

The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N gets many performance-enhancing design elements such as a roof-mounted spoiler, forged 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero tyres, a lip spoiler that runs across the lower part of the bumper for a low-slung stance, N-tuned brakes and more. On the inside, it features N-branded elements, including the steering wheel, bucket seats, door scuff panels, metal pedals, etc., and they have been optimised for track driving as well.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: Battery, range and performance

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N features a large 84 kWh battery pack paired with twin electric motors, one on each axle. The combined output of this powertrain is rated at 600 bhp but with the N Grin Boost, the electric motors spin up to 21,000 RPM and develop 641 bhp. This high-performance EV is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds and has a 260 kmph top speed. Its driving range will be announced during the time of launch.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: India launch timeline and price

The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N EV has made its global debut in the United Kingdom. It will be launched in South Korea in the coming months followed by other global markets. While the performance-oriented Ioniq 5 N’s India launch is not confirmed yet, we do get the regular Ioniq 5 EV in the Indian market which is priced at Rs 45.95 lakh, ex-showroom.

