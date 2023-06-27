Hyundai Ioniq 5 N final testing begins at Nurburgring: Global debut on July 13

The performance-oriented Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will make its global debut on July 13, 2023. Its final phase of racetrack capability testing has commenced at the iconic Nurburgring Racing Circuit.

Hyundai Motor Company is working on the performance-oriented N version of the Ioniq 5 EV. It will make its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 13, 2023. The company has started testing the performance capabilities of the Ioniq 5 N at the iconic Nurburgring racing circuit in Germany. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will be the company’s first-ever high-performance all-electric model.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: What to expect?

Hyundai has not yet revealed the specifications of the upcoming Ioniq 5 N. However, it has been confirmed that this performance-oriented electric crossover will get a host of updates over the standard model. This will include a new heat management system, N e-shift, multiple drive modes and re-gen braking. Hyundai will also offer a customisable N Active sound with the Ioniq 5 N and it will consist of 10 speakers to mimic the exhaust of an ICE vehicle.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand & Motorsport at Hyundai Motor Company, said, “The Nürburgring is where every N model is honed to the Nth degree, so our first high-performance, all-electric N model must also prove itself here. The IONIQ 5 N just completed its 10,000 km durability test on the Nordschleife, which is an important milestone that proves the vehicle’s high endurance and racetrack capability. And yet, we just began our second 10,000 km test to push IONIQ 5 N’s limits.”

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Specs and price in India

The standard version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is on sale in India for Rs 45.95 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a 72.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 631 km per charge (ARAI-certified). This electric crossover gets a rear-axle-mounted electric motor that develops 214 bhp & 350 Nm of peak torque. It can be fast charged from 10 to 80 percent in 57 minutes with a 50 kW DC fast charger.

