Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV price hiked by Rs 1 lakh: New vs old price list

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has become dearer by Rs 1 lakh and it’s now priced at Rs 45.95 lakh, ex-showroom. This electric crossover is claimed to offer a range of 631 km per charge.

Hyundai Motor India launched the all-electric Ioniq 5 at the Auto Expo 2023 at an introductory starting price of Rs 44.95 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the limited-period offer has now come to an end and this electric crossover has become dearer by Rs 1 lakh. The new vs old prices of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV are mentioned in the table below.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: New vs old price

Make and model New price Old price Difference Hyundai Ioniq 5 Rs 45.95 lakh Rs 44.95 lakh Rs 1 lakh

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV was launched in India at Rs 44.95 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the introductory pricing was valid for the first 500 bookings only. The Ioniq 5 has already garnered over 650 bookings and its introductory offer has come to an end. With a price hike of Rs 1 lakh, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will now retail at Rs 45.95 lakh, ex-showroom.

It’s worth noting that despite a price revision, the Ioniq 5 still costs significantly less than its direct competitors which include the Mini Cooper SE, Volvo XC40 Recharge and the Kia EV6. The Mini Cooper SE is currently priced at Rs lakh, Volvo XC40 Recharge retails at Rs lakh and the Kia EV6 costs Rs lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Battery, range and performance

The Ioniq 5 gets a 72.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 631 km per charge. It is based on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform and gets a rear-axle-mounted electric motor that develops 214 bhp & 350 Nm of torque. This electric crossover can be juiced up from 10 to 80 percent in 57 minutes with a 50 kW DC fast charger.

