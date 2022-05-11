Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV listed on the brand’s Indian website ahead of launch this year

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV has been listed on the brand’s Indian website ahead of its launch scheduled for later this year. It will rival the Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, MINI Cooper SE, etc.

Hyundai Motor India will introduce its new all-electric car, Ioniq 5, later this year. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 made its global debut in February 2021. It will be this South Korean carmaker’s second electric offering for the Indian market, the first one being the Hyundai Kona EV. Now, ahead of its official launch, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV has been listed on the brand’s Indian website.

Screengrab of Hyundai India’s website

Talking about its highlights, the Ioniq 5 is based on Hyundai’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It is the company’s first product to be built ground-up on this dedicated EV platform. Globally, it is offered with two battery packs, 58 kWh and a larger 72.6 kWh unit. Both of them are available with RWD (rear-wheel-drive) and AWD (all-wheel-drive) drivetrains.

The larger battery pack of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 claims to provide a driving range of 502 km on a full charge while the smaller battery pack is said to be good for 385 km per charge. In terms of powertrain choices, it again gets two options. The first one is a single-motor version with an RWD layout that churns out 169 hp and 350 Nm of torque.

The higher trim gets a dual-motor set-up with an all-wheel-drive layout that develops 325 hp and 605 Nm of peak torque. It features a 220 kW ultra-rapid DC charging that can juice it up from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be launched in the second half of this year. It is expected to be priced around Rs 50 lakh, ex-showroom.

