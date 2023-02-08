Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV gets over 650 bookings: Deliveries to begin next month

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV has bagged over 650 bookings and its deliveries will begin in March 2023. This electric SUV is priced at Rs 44.95 lakh, ex-showroom, and claimed to offer a range of 631 km per charge.

Hyundai Motor India recently launched the Ioniq 5 EV at the Auto Expo 2023. Bookings for the same commenced in December last year and it has garnered over 650 bookings yet. Hyundai will commence the deliveries of the Ioniq 5 towards the end of next month. This electric SUV is priced at Rs 44.95 lakh, ex-showroom, and claimed to offer a range of 631 km per charge.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Bookings and delivery timeline

Hyundai India started accepting bookings for the Ioniq 5 EV in December 2022 and has bagged over 650 confirmed reservations yet. One can book it online on the company’s official website for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh. According to the latest media reports, the deliveries of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 will begin by the end of March 2023.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Battery, range and performance

The Ioniq 5 gets a 72.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is claimed to offer a driving range of 631 km per charge (ARAI-certified). It is based on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and gets a rear-axle-mounted electric motor that develops 214 bhp & 350 Nm of peak torque. This electric SUV can be juiced up from 10 to 80 percent in 57 minutes with a 50 kW DC fast charger.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Price and rivals

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was launched in India at the Auto Expo 2023 at an introductory starting price of Rs 44.95 lakh, ex-showroom. However, this pricing will remain valid for the first 500 buyers only. The Ioniq 5 rivals the likes of the Kia EV6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Mini Cooper SE, etc.

